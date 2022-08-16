Athletico looks for Marcos Paulo, from Atlético de Madrid, but runs into the lack of time in the window | athletico-pr

Athletico tried, but failed to sign the striker Marcos Paul , 21 years old, this Monday. He is out of space at Atletico Madrid in Spain, with whom he has a contract until 2027.

The young player was seen as a market opportunity by Hurricane, who ran out of time to the limit. The transfer window closed tonight and has not been finalized.

With three competitions in the season, the player could be registered in the Brazilian and Libertadores by Athletico. He would only be out of the Copa do Brasil. The red-black idea was to replace the departure of Pedro Rocha, who did not renew by choice of the board and agreed with Fortaleza.

The interest was initially announced by the goal and confirmed by ge.

Milan also started negotiations to sign him last month, but the deal did not progress. Sampdoria and Bologna were other teams looking for him.

Marcos Paulo, who has Portuguese nationality and has played in the country’s youth teams, recently changed his manager. He currently works with the Italian Giuseppe Bozzo.

Revealed by Fluminense, Marcos Paulo arrived at Atlético de Madrid in July 2021, but did not play for the Spanish team. Last season, he was loaned to Famalicão, from Portugal, and did not score or assist in 20 games – eight of them as a starter.

For Flu, the striker turned professional in 2019. In all, he made 77 matches for Tricolor, scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists. The team from Rio de Janeiro only received BRL 3 million on its departure through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.