Atlético Mineiro striker receives proposal and may leave the club in the coming days

Considered by many as the great villain of Atlético Mineiro’s elimination in Libertadores, Eduardo Vargas may be leaving the club. The expulsion against Palmeiras in the final moments of the 90-minute decision did not go down well, not even with the Galo board, which removed the player.

In this way, the player’s name begins to gain strength outside the club. Despite still having a long contract, Atletico would not be willing to make it difficult to leave if a proposal arrives, as published by Nicola just last week.

And, on top of that, there are already interested parties, with one club at the forefront of negotiations. According to the portal Torcedores, Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, made a loan proposal for the player, but the amounts offered did not please Vargas, who has a great contract at Galo. The tendency, then, is for the Saudi club to make a new attack on the player.

Vargas’ passage through Galo

Vargas arrived at the Minas Gerais club in 2020, having been a key player for the Minas Gerais club in the three titles won the following year, ending the season with 4 assists and 13 goals in 43 matches played.

However, this season, the player has not been having the same performance. In the 29 games in which he played, there were only 6 participations in goals, three of them in the Brasileirão, another two in the Campeonato Mineiro and one in the Supercopa do Brasil.