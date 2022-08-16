Atlético president defends Vargas: ‘We cannot sacrifice people’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Vargas made a serious mistake in the elimination of Atltico in the Copa Libertadores

Srgio Coelho, president of Atltico, defended forward Eduardo Vargas at Atltico after a serious mistake in the Copa Libertadores. “We cannot sacrifice people”, opined the representative.

Vargas received the red card in the last minute of the game that ended in the elimination of Galo in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. With the 0-0 draw at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, the Chilean would be one of the team’s penalty takers, but was sent off for challenging and questioning Colombian referee Wilmar Roldn.

The striker is one of the best penalty takers in the Atltico. With his absence, young Rubens missed the team’s sixth charge. After the elimination, coach Cuca said that ‘there was no explanation’ for the player’s action and promised to charge the athlete.

The conversation between the board, coach and Vargas took place last Thursday (11/8). According to Rodrigo Caetano, the striker apologized, said he was ‘hotheaded’ and also spoke to the other members of the athletic group.

“Just yesterday, among the many meetings we held here, it is important for our fans to know: Cuca and I talked to Vargas about this episode. He apologized himself, really expressed that he was hot-headed, you know the damage he caused. He did the same in front of the other athletes”, revealed Caetano.

Despite admitting the administrative punishment, that is, the fine on Vargas’ salary, the director did not reveal details of the conversation. Caetano stressed the importance of the Chilean for the club, but he expects a better performance from the striker.

“We have an internal regulation here that works. In these specific cases, there is a punishment, it has already been accepted by the athlete, and an administrative punishment at that first moment. Today, he is part of the squad. He has already been a very important player at the club, in the conquests, as well as the others. We hope he returns to this level of performance”, he said.

President defends Vargas

This Monday (14/8), during an event at the club’s headquarters, in Belo Horizonte, Srgio Coelho emphasized the “affection” of Atltico for Vargas. He asked for respect in the treatment of the Chilean.

“We have affection and respect for Vargas. We renewed with him. It will not be because of a mistake that we will crucify the person”, said Srgio Coelho to ge.

“I leave this matter to our director Rodrigo Caetano. But Vargas is a great athlete, a great player, he helped us a lot last year. A national team player and deserves our respect. We cannot sacrifice people. We can make some decisions regarding discipline, talk. But don’t take an athlete of that level, the human being, and want to take him down, end his career and expose him. We don’t do that here. We have to have respect for people. And Vargas is that”, he added.