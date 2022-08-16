Auction brings zero kilometer cars for R$ 10 thousand: see how to participate

A multinational specializing in insurance is holding an auction with 43 brand new cars until 12 noon this Friday (19).

Good news for anyone looking for an opportunity to purchase a vehicle. Mapfre, a multinational specialized in insurance, is holding an auction with 43 brand new cars until 12 noon this Friday (19).

Among the items available at the Mapfre auction are vehicles from Jeep and Fiat, with initial bids ranging from R$10,000 to R$122,700. The event is taking place online through the Superbid platform.

It is important to point out that the cars made available suffered accidents while being transported from the factory to the dealerships. In this way, vehicles can have broken glass, dents and scratches on the bodywork.

Mapfre car auction: what are the options?

Among the items available at the auction, interested parties can find several vehicles of the Jeep and Fiat brands, such as, for example, a Fiat Pulse 2022 and a Jeep Commander OVR TD 380 2022. Initial bids can reach BRL 122,700.

It doesn’t stop there. There is also a Fiat 500E Icon (2021/2022), offered for BRL 155,000, a Fiat Toro Volcano 1.3 Turbo for BRL 83,700 and a Jeep Compass S TF (2022), with an initial bid of BRL 97, 2 thousands.

All cars have IPVA 2022 and have transfer documents completed within 30 business days. It is worth remembering that it is important that interested parties read all the necessary information before participating in the auction.

Another auction offers cars for a bargain

Through the Administration Secretariat (Saeb), the government of Bahia will hold an online auction of public goods valued at R$956,700. The event will auction 124 lots on the 22nd, starting at 9 am.

Among the items that will be auctioned are appliances, electronic equipment, automobiles, office furniture, motorcycles, cars and others. Items can be purchased in a public session, which will take place 100% online.

One of the lowest value offers is a Vw/Parati 1.6 model car (2009/2010), auctioned for R$ 4,500. The most expensive vehicle, which is priced at R$30,000, is an I/Vw Amarok Cd 4×4 Se (2013/2014). To find out more information, just click here.

Image: 89stocker / Shutterstock.com