August PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games available; download

August’s PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games are now available for download. The service’s catalog will feature 11 new games for subscribers to download and enjoy on PS4 and PS5.

You can start the download through the links below:

Take note: PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games are available for download only, without the ability to save them to your library, as in the Essential level. That is, they may be removed from the catalog in the future.

In this way, it is good to take advantage of them as soon as possible, because like Netflix series and other subscription services, they are for a limited time. Some games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K22 already have a date to leave the catalog.

Additionally, more games from the Yakuza franchise will be coming to PS Plus throughout 2022. So it’s a good idea to start enjoying the franchise now if you plan to visit all the titles in the future.

In addition to August’s PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games…

And for those of you who are going to enjoy the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games for August, it’s good to remember: your subscription also gives you access to the Essential level games. That is, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Little Nightmares are available for redemption for these users.