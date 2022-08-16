Average CDB rate drops to 100% of CDI in several periods after Copom; highest return on fixed-rate is 14.34%

Part of the market’s doubts about the continuation of the Selic adjustment cycle were resolved after the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – which raised the Selic to 13.75% per year – and better official inflation data.

In the reading of a good portion of analysts, the document reinforced the idea that the rise should be the last when mentioning the inflation projections for the beginning of 2024 and the lagged effects of monetary policy, which should become more intense in the second half of the year. .

Faced with a scenario of maintenance of the Selic and a probable start of interest rate cuts in the second half of 2023, the average return offered by Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) declined – in most terms – between August 1 and 12 compared to the previous fortnight.

The data are part of a survey carried out by Quantum Finance, a solutions company for the financial market, at the request of the InfoMoney.

According to the study, in the last fortnight, the average rate offered by CDBs linked to the CDI with a period of six months was 100.08% of the CDI, below the 101.17% of the CDI seen 15 days earlier. The percentages do not take into account the Income Tax (IR) discount.

Likewise, the maximum return delivered by a paper maturing in six months reached 104% of the CDI between August 1 and 12, against 106% of the CDI in the previous fortnight. There was also a decline in the higher interest rates offered by CDBs with a term of 12 months, which went from 110% of the CDI to 108% of the CDI in the last 15 days.

The only increase in the maximum rate was registered among CDBs maturing in 24 months, which saw the return go from 106% of CDI to 118% of CDI in the last fortnight. The paper in question was issued by Banco Mercantil and has a credit risk rating (rating) long-term national BBB+, according to Fitch Ratings, a level considered to be of good quality (speculative-grade, riskier papers have rating from BB).

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

CDBs linked to inflation

Although the estimates for the Selic have remained at the same levels in the last two surveys by the Central Bank’s Focus (13.75% in 2022, 11% in 2023 and 8% in 2024), it is necessary to consider that the projections for inflation underwent changes in the period.

According to the Focus Report released this Monday (15), the estimate for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2022 fell from 7.11% to 7.02% in one week, but that for 2023 rose from 5 .36% to 5.38% and that of 2024, from 3.30% to 3.41%. A month ago, forecasts were 7.54%, 5.20% and 3.30%, respectively.

The increases in inflation projections for the following years, however, do not seem to have been reflected in higher real rates. The Quantum study showed that the average interest offered by inflation-linked CDBs dropped for all maturities.

In the case of securities maturing in 12 months, the real average yield had a slight reduction from 8.54% per year to 8.46% per year. However, in longer terms, such as 24 months, the average real rate dropped from 7.43% per year to 6.78% per year.

There were also changes in the maximum real rate offered by the bonds. The highest real interest rate offered for CDBs maturing in 24 months went from 8.30% per year, in the previous fortnight, to 7.14% per year, between August 1st and 12th.

The drop was even more expressive among papers with a maturity of 36 months, which saw the maximum real yield contract from 8.30% per year to 6.29% per year in the last fortnight.

Returns on inflation-indexed CDBs (from 08/01 to 08/12) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate number of titles Highest rate issuer 12 100% IPCA 5.57% 8.46% 9.11% 181 BANCO BTG PACTUAL 24 100% IPCA 5.90% 6.78% 7.14% 26 BANCO BTG PACTUAL 36+ 100% IPCA 5.55% 5.92% 6.29% 4 BANCO BTG PACTUAL

prefixed CBDs

Fixed-rate securities – in which the rate is “locked in” at the time the investor buys the security – also recorded a decline in the average interest offered by most securities, after the Copom minutes.

The drop was more expressive in the case of fixed rate CDBs maturing after 36 months, which saw the average yield fall from 14.69% per year to 13.11% per year.

A similar movement was seen in the case of maximum rates delivered by bonds with the same maturity – from three years. In this case, the maximum interest increased from 15.10% per year to 14.15% per year in the last fortnight.

The CDB in question was a paper issued by Banco Daycoval, which has a credit risk rating (rating) national long-term AA, according to Fitch Ratings, one of the best credit qualities on the market.

Returns from prefixed CDBs (from 08/01 to 08/12) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate number of titles Highest rate issuer 3 PREFIXED 13.50% 13.82% 14.12% 60 DAYCOVAL BANK 6 PREFIXED 13.35% 13.91% 14.15% 21 DAYCOVAL BANK 12 PREFIXED 13.45% 13.88% 14.27% 30 DAYCOVAL BANK 24 PREFIXED 12.95% 13.37% 14.34% 8 BANK BMG 36+ PREFIXED 12.11% 13.11% 14.15% 20 DAYCOVAL BANK

IBC-Br and abroad on the radar

After a busy week in terms of economic indicators, the highlight of the local agenda is the release of the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), which increased 0.57% in the second quarter, according to the Central Bank. In comparison with the previous month, the increase was 0.69% in June.

The result was above market expectations (which projected growth of 0.25%, according to the Refinitiv consensus). With the result of June, the IBC-Br accumulates a high of 2.24% in the year and 2.18% in the last 12 months.

In the assessment of Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno Research, the performance in June was especially influenced by the expansion of the service sector, with a rise of 0.7%. On the other hand, trade registered stability and industry fell by 0.4% in the month.

For the next quarter, Sung argues that the good recovery of the job market, along with the reduction of taxes and fiscal incentives will help to give new breath to the economy.

The problem should be left for the fourth quarter, in the economist’s assessment. “For the last three months of the year, we see stability. High interest rates, widespread inflation and the depletion of benefits from the reopening of the economy are expected to negatively impact activity.”

On the other days of the week, attention will be turned to the outside, as explained by Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV. The executive highlights that figures for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the euro zone, which will be presented on Wednesday (17), will help to set the tone for the international and local interest rate markets.

The market will also focus on the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank), which will be presented on the same day (17), to recalibrate expectations for interest rate hikes in the country. In its last meeting, the monetary authority raised interest rates by 75 basis points (0.75 percentage points), to the range between 2.25% and 2.50% per year.

US retail and industrial production data will also be closely monitored, as they signal the pace of expansion of US economic activity, which could favor a more or less tight monetary policy on the part of the Fed.

Looking more outward, Padovani’s view is that the local scenario should not change this week. “The reading is that inflation should continue to fall and that the BC is close to ending the cycle, which favors the interest rate downwards, especially in the shortest part. [da curva de juros]”, he says.

Although he recognizes the signal given by the Central Bank, the BV economist believes that the monetary authority will be able to adjust the Selic by another 0.25 percentage point at the September meeting, which would raise the basic rate to 14%, according to a recent change in the Bank.

The update was also accompanied by a downward revision to estimates for this year’s inflation, which now stand at 7.6%, down from the previously predicted 8%.

