Bahia closes preparation with training in Londrina; see the likely team

Everything is ready for another challenge in Serie B. The tricolor cast ended its preparation with training in the field of the Municipal Employees Association of Londrina, on Monday afternoon (15).

Aiming at the confrontation against the team from Paraná, coach Enderson Moreira commanded the only tactical training on the lawn of the Café stadium, stage of the match against the local team.

For the round, the tricolor coach must perform a new exchange in the offensive sector. Davó, scorer of two goals against Ituano, is expected in the starting lineup.

Ricardo Goulart is also fighting for a place in the team, after a period of training and an assist in the last round.

Luiz Otávio is recovering from a calf injury and has not yet returned to training with the ball. Gabriel Noga is also recovering from an injury, while Didi was sent off in the last game.

The vacancy in defense, then, will go to Gabriel Xavier, a young defender who will return to the starting lineup. In midfield, Patrick will continue as a starter, with Rezende on the bench.

A probable Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; Marcinho, Ignacio, Gabriel Xavier and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Mugni and Daniel; Copete (Ricardo Goulart), Davó and Vitor Jacaré.

Londrina and Bahia will face each other at 8:30 pm this Tuesday (16).