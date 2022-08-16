Bank of America does not recommend buying stock that soars more than 25% today – Money Times

O Bank of America has sell recommendation (underperform) to the M. Dias Branco (MDI3), with a target price of R$ 24 in 12 months.

Even with the bank’s disdain, the company’s actions pasta and cookies manufacturer accumulate a rise of 26.40% this Monday alone (15), being traded at R$ 41.25 each, around 2 pm.

Analysts Isabella Simonato and Guilherme Palhares explain that the company’s good moment now has a short term. The constructive balance in the second quarter should not be repeated in the next balance sheets.

“The cost of inflation remains a challenge for M. Dias Branco, whose strategy of raising product prices directly affects the volume traded. Their share of the biscuit market has shrunk by five percentage points”, they claim.

It was good, but then what?

M. Dias Branco posted net income of R$233.5 million in the second quarteran increase of 64% compared to the same period last year with an improvement in product prices and cost management.

However, Bank of America warns that the scenario ahead for M. Dias Branco is riskywhich can cause the return of part, or even all of the gain that the share accumulates at the moment.

“We are cautious with action given the continuation of tight margins, which should only worsen in the final stretch of the year. The price increase made by M. Dias Branco could risk its competitiveness added to the low volumes in the short term”, they warn.

THE XP Investimentos also does not recommend buying the share, but maintained a neutral nomination for M. Dias Branco.

