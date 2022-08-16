Bauru registers another case of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox

1

Ministry of Health Skin rashes and fever are the main symptoms of the disease.

The Bauru Health Department, through the Public Health Department, informs the confirmation of the second autochthonous case of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, in the municipality. The patient is a 32-year-old man, who was treated at a private health service in Bauru and did not need hospitalization. The patient had the onset of symptoms on 7/27, and the positive result was sent this Monday (15) by the Adolfo Lutz Institute to the Health Department.

The patient is immunosuppressed and has not traveled outside the city recently. At the moment, Bauru has two positive cases, three negative cases and nine suspects are under investigation.

Monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month. Bauru Prefecture follows all the protocols recommended by the WHO, Ministry of Health and State Health Department for the verification of suspected cases, treatment of confirmed cases and prevention of monkeypox transmission.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of monkeypox are fever, body ache, tiredness, headache, loss of physical strength, back pain and abnormal size of lymph nodes.

After a few days, the person develops lesions throughout the body. The infected person has symptoms, on average, 6 to 13 days after contracting the virus.

STREAMING

Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or contaminated objects.

Transmission can occur through secretions on objects, fabrics, clothing, bedding or towels, and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

Despite being a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic, it is a virus with epidemic potential.

Despite the virus being called monkeypox, the current outbreak in several countries does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans.

All transmissions identified so far by health agencies around the world have been attributed to contamination by person-to-person transmission.

It is important to emphasize that the monkeys are not the “villains”, but victims, like humans, and should not suffer any retaliation, such as aggression, death, scaring away, or any type of mistreatment by the population.

PREVENTION

As monkeypox is transmitted mainly through secretions, the recommendation is to avoid close contact with people who have symptoms, such as kissing, hugging or sexual intercourse, and contact with the lesions that form on the skin should also be avoided.

Objects for personal use should not be shared, such as plates, cutlery, glasses, towels, bedding, among others.