BC president warns of increased social benefits beyond 2022

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, repeated this Monday, 15, that the country’s fiscal performance has been a very positive surprise, but warned of the risk of continuing the increase in social benefits beyond the end of 2022. “During the pandemic, the market expected a gross debt of 100% at the end of the crisis, and we will end this year close to 78%. In the short term, there was a very big surprise”, he said, at an event promoted by the Millennium Institute.

Campos Neto acknowledged that inflation was part of the fiscal improvement, but highlighted that the government did not fall into the temptation of indexing civil servants’ salaries.

“There is a concern about next year’s fiscal due to the continuity of recent measures and we wrote this in the Copom communication. There is concern about how continuity of measures will be resolved, if it continues, and how it will be financed”, added the BC president.

Campos Neto once again showed concern about the possibility of increasing social benefits becoming permanent as of 2023. He said that the market questions whether the possible continuity of these additional expenses will be compensated in the tax reform.

Read too

“There is nothing more permanent than a temporary government program. This is something that always troubles us. Today, the market is anxious to understand what the fiscal year for next year will be like, how the programs will be financed if they are continued”, said the president of the BC, at the event promoted by the Millennium Institute.

He repeated that the fiscal debate will have to be present in 2023 “in any case”. “It will be a crucial issue. Any kind of policy will have to look at the debt sustainability and social side at the same time, and equate it,” he said.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related