Bernard thwarts Corinthians’ plans and makes an agreement with another club

One of the names quoted to reinforce Corinthians after the departure of Willian, Bernard will not be a reinforcement of Timão. Yesterday, the transfer window closed in Brazil, that is, for now, the striker will not return to the country.

Despite this, even so, Bernard must leave Al-Sharjah, a club for which he has played 36 games, with 8 goals scored and 5 assists provided. However, it seems that his destiny will be to return to European football.

That’s because, according to César Luis Merlo, the player is in negotiations with two clubs in Greece: Panathinaikos and Olympiacos. The local press goes further, stating that the ex-athletican chose the first club.

Bernard

Bernard, then, will be another Brazilian – and from Minas Gerais, who will have the chance to make history with the Panathinaikos shirt. The first of them was former midfielder Gilberto Silva, world champion with Brazil in 2002.

Bernard is 29 years old and, in his career, in addition to Al-Sharjah, he has spent time at Everton, Shakhtar Donetsk, Democrata and Atlético Mineiro, the club where he was revealed.