Better Call Saul – Breaking Bad spinoff final review

It becomes clearer in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul that the opening credits vignette has never been the same throughout the series; it fades over time, from a grainy, saturated photograph to the unrecognizable drizzle of a VHS. Therefore, BCS marks for the public that the whole thing is about a sensorial and visual experience, as well as breaking bad. Both series don’t skimp on camera boldness, whether in saturation, extreme close-ups (the ants in the ice cream!) or the unpredictable movements of the camera attached to objects such as doors and chairs. Shot on location in the US state of New Mexico, both series look like hyperrealistic UFOs today in a Hollywood filming everything inside warehouses lined with high-definition screens.

Even so, Better Call Saul closer to literature, specifically the literary novel.

When critics began to analyze the post-American cable TV period,Soprano family as the “peak of teledramaturgy”, much has been said about the similarities between the long series, from six to ten seasons, and the novels. BCS is one of the last great examples of this movement, today undermined by the interest of streaming in shorter, marathon or segmented anthology narratives. Better Call Saul works all too well with weekly episodes – a release regimen that Netflix had to accept, since the series passes first on AMC from the US weekly – because it’s formatted for the long narrative, built on accumulation.

It is probably affiliation with breaking bad that allows BCS allow yourself the luxury of patiently unfolding like chapters in a novel. Without the need to convince new viewers – already loyal (or alienated) by the incessant dynamics of emotional blackmail of the mother series – BCS he leans back in his armchair and unhurriedly tells the little story of a youngest boy who unsuccessfully sought his older brother’s approval and so nurtured a life of resentment. Although Mike Ehrmantraut’s parallel narrative (Jonathan Banks) operates on the same themes of remorse, love and resentment as Jimmy’s story (Bob Odenkirk), it exists essentially to do one-off services to fans: connecting with the villains of breaking bad and at the same time justify BCS as a gangster plot that does not separate the prelude/derivative of the original series.

In comparison, it is clear that breaking bad it organizes itself in a much more improvised and immediate way, burning emotional deliveries ahead of time and having to deal with the drag of these deliveries later. Two lessons learned from BCS: Kim (Rhea Seehorn) develops as a co-protagonist and anti-heroine so as not to be antagonized by the public as Skyler was (Anna Gunn); and the violent death that triggers regrets and arc conclusions in BCS only happens in the seventh episode of the sixth season, unlike Jane’s death (Krysten Ritter) in breaking badwhich took place in year two and which makes Jesse (Aaron Paul) a one-dimensional zombie until the end of the series.

Better Call Saul also knows how to play with the expectation of misfortune, but invites the spectator to the pleasure of emotional kidnapping in a more rewarding way. The expectation settles. Instead of attending to her in the burlesque show of Deus ex machinas that was breaking bad, BCS dilates situations and sometimes delivers connections and easter eggs of itself with a difference of two, three, four seasons. It’s up to the viewer to remember the importance of objects, such as the ceramic knickknacks and the tequila bottle stopper, or phrases like the one about wolves and lambs that Jimmy whispers in the car with Kim in year six and which refers to a flashback scene. of the second season. When you make these connections, BCS not only does it show that its script is consistent and cohesive – a laborious process that invites the audience to trust the rewards of the long narrative – but it also creates with the viewer an active process of enjoyment that comes very close to complicity.

The whisper-in-car scene is emblematic; Jimmy talks about the wolves and the lambs and the episode could end right there, with this witty quote that enshrines the “transformation” of Kim into the merciless Jimmy and Jimmy into his merciful father. Soon after, however, we see another car and discover that the couple is being followed before the episode ends; that is, the text, the suspense of the advancing plot, will always have priority over the subtext. Better Call Saul can indulge in whatever quirks of metaphorical or circular storytelling, but at no point — not even in season four, which is basically a story of supporting characters, Kim and Nacho (Michael Mando) – loses sight of the fact that he needs to cater to the genres he has chosen for himself, comedy and suspense. The fact that the final episode of the series returns as a “thank you” to courtroom drama only confirms this vow of faith in genre narrative.

Like this breaking bad, Better Call Saul it is also a moral tale of anti-heroes that is guided by crime>punishment>redemption, but executes this formula – which, after all, had already been enshrined in the “apex of TV” since Soprano family – in a more sophisticated way. The series chooses low heat, forgoing an increased succession of events and threats, with the belief that this prelude has the stuff to withstand six years of character study. The “events” in Kim and Jimmy’s story are essentially characterization, inverting notions of villainy and goodwill in a surprising way in the middle of the process: a character can go from point A to point B in a way that B even cancels and resignifies. point A. A journey of total transformation.

The transformation is consummated in episode nine of year six, a season spent frantically in one breath just because, after all, BCS been cooking up the expectation of this delivery for five seasons. The very wide time jump that occurs in the episode, after Kim and Saul define their relationship, shows how BCS it can be calculating and accurate when it must, and never attached or sentimental to what the creators write. The fact that the next four episodes are essentially performed in black and white in the present tense reinforces their epilogue character – another device more common in literature than on television.

The prose novel was consolidated as the main form of literary narrative, replacing poetry and religious texts, as the bourgeoisie ascended in the Modern Era, because it came to meet a demand for stories dedicated to life, dramas and aspirations of the common man in urbanity. Hence the famous quote by the critic Gyorgy Lukacs (1885-1971) who says that novels are traditionally long because they need to convey to the reader a sense of life lived from beginning to end. That’s how it is with Jimmy McGill. O finale speaks of resentment and remorse and – as Better Call Saul always did – climbs onto the courtroom pulpit, in front of the microphone, to make his text amplify. At this moment, the series is not afraid to transform into the text this idea of ​​remorse that in many moments remained in the subtext. Perhaps he does so, finally, knowing that the text itself deserves the rostrum for its brilliance.