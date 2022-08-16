Simone Mendes’ husband makes an outburst and sends a message to fans

Kaka Dinizhusband of the country singer Simone Mendes, decided to use his personal profile on social networks to vent to his followers, leaving a relevant message.

The businessman who is married to the singer Simone since 2013, shared a dark image with the following description: “It is better to expose yourself to failure than to regret doing nothing”, he published. Kaka Diniz.

The phrase had an impact on anyone who follows her husband’s Simonebut in the caption of the publication, Kaka Diniz decided to open his chest and expose his line of reasoning. “To laugh is to risk looking like a fool. Crying is running the risk of appearing sentimental,” he began.

“To open up to someone is to run the risk of being rejected. Exposing your dreams is running the risk of losing them. To love is to take the risk of not being loved. To live is to run the risk of dying. The risks need to be faced. The biggest failure in life is not risking anything.” Kaka Diniz, every counselor and leaving messages between the lines.

However, fans of the duo Simone & Simaria, who consequently follow the entrepreneur, did not fail to like, comment on the publication and react. “This is a great truth,” wrote one follower. “That message we should remember every day,” wrote another follower.

Simone Mendes and Kaka Diniz they have two children, one being Henry, 7 years old and the other, little Zaya, 1 year old.

CELEBRATING YEARS OF UNION

Celebrating 9 years of marriage, Kaka Diniz decided to publicly exhibit a tribute to his wife, Simone Mendes. “9 years by your side… 9 years of the day that would completely change our lives, transforming into unity. Happy is the man who has someone by his side to share his achievements and learnings every day”, began the husband.

“Thank you for being this incredible woman, who teaches me every day to have a noble and simple heart, full of love to give to people and, above all, a hardworking woman who runs after her dreams. In fact, our dreams came together and became one. From our love was born a family and a home full of the presence of God”, declared Kaka Diniz for Simone.