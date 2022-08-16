Betty Faria, ex-wife of Cláudio Marzo, thanks the scene in ‘Pantanal’

Betty Faria, 81, ex-wife of Cláudio Marzo, praised the tribute dedicated to the actor in the soap opera “Pantanal” (TV Globo) – which took place in the plot last Saturday (13).

“Beautiful, too emotional! How much I miss you! This tribute was very deserved, he needed to receive something like this”, said Betty, in an interview with Gshow.

The actress was married to Marzo between 1967 and 1969, who fathered the former couple’s daughter, Alexandra. But the short period of union did not prevent a great friendship that lasted until the death of the actor, who could not resist in 2015 after pneumonia.

“He was a human being with defined moral values, the actor with pleasure to act, to live with good people”, Betty said. “Claudio was a man with dignity who gave himself respect. Proud of him to be the grandfather of my eldest granddaughter”, she added.

The daughter had already commented on the emotion with her father’s “appearance” in “Pantanal”. “Beautiful thing,” she said in a video posted yesterday on her Instagram profile.

“My heart almost exploded with emotion yesterday! Gratitude to the entire team from Pantanal, congratulations!”, she wrote in the publication’s caption, marking the profiles of actors such as Marcos Palmeira and Dira Paes, who live respectively Zé Leôncio and Filó.

The actor was digitally entered as leader of the ghost entourage, as a tribute to the original version of the serial, aired in 1990.

In the scenes, only the shadows of the pedestrians on their horses could be seen, until the Velho do Rio arrived.

In the scene, he stops in front of one of the pedestrians, who is Marzo, digitally inserted, since the actor died in 2015.

Claudio Marzo played three characters in the first version of “Pantanal”: Joventino pai in the first phase and José Leôncio e o Velho do Rio during most of the plot.

The current Old Man, then, reveres the character of the first version.