‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora meets expert who can prove David’s innocence | come around

“Dorinha! Dorinha! They called the radio! They swear this is the expert’s address! It’s on a farm a few hours by train from here, going up to Minas Gerais!”, says Arminda.
Arminda tells Isadora that they called the radio to pass on the location of the expert on Davi’s case in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Isadora promises Davi that she will find the expert in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Alongside Inácio (Ricky Tavares), the two will arrive at the hovel looking for the expert. Isadora will be afraid to knock on the door, but will be encouraged by the couple.
“Don’t worry, I’m here to protect you if any rogue jumps out of there”, says Inácio.
Isadora, Arminda and Inácio knock on the door of the expert in the case of Davi in ’Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Isadora will knock on the door and be the expert Diniz (Fabiano Persi) the person responsible for opening it. But he will have a shotgun in his hand.
“Goodnight. Sorry to bother you, but I’m looking for Mr. Eduardo Diniz”, says the dressmaker.
Expert opens the door for Isadora armed in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
16 Aug
Tuesday
Leonidas talks to delegate Salvador about his son’s kidnapping. Ambrose refuses to confirm that Heloísa’s child is Ursula’s. Eugênio gets emotional when he sees Úrsula with the baby in her arms. Matias tells Leonidas that he saw Úrsula in the hospital. Tenório decides to send Bento and Silvana to Rio de Janeiro. Letícia confesses to Giovanna her love for Bento. Matias sees Úrsula discard the false belly. Mariana invites Manuela to open a bakery. Arminda gets information about the expert Diniz and warns Isadora. Matias invades Úrsula’s room and takes the baby to Heloísa.
The delegate destroys the report that incriminates Matias
Spoiler Alert #37 Ursula steals Heloísa’s son