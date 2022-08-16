‘Beyond Illusion’: Olivia marries Tenório and gets a gift position | come around

“Impossible not to be happy with the man and family I love. Thank you, mom!”, will thank Olivia.
Violeta (Malu Galli) will also congratulate her niece on her marriage, and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) will make a point of telling her about a special gift from the couple to the young woman.
“Actually, we have an invitation for you: we want you to take over the operational management of the factory!”, Eugênio says.
Olivia will thank the invitation, but will put a restriction to assume the position that was Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita).
“Yes, I accept, but on one condition: I want to create a health and safety sector at the factory! Our employees need and deserve a quality follow-up to work with more joy and dignity!”, says Olívia, whose request will be approved by Eugênio and Violeta.
15 Aug
Monday
David is revolted by the outcome of his criminal review request. Isadora is startled by Joaquim’s reaction when he hears Abel’s name. Yolanda lies to get closer to Rafael Antunes. Letícia is bothered to see Bento hug Silvana and Lorenzo notices. Olivia and Tenório get married. Three months go by. Heloísa goes into labor and goes to the hospital. Mercedes gives up giving her son to Úrsula, who despairs. Matias has an outbreak, and sees Úrsula in the hospital. Heloísa has postpartum complications and cannot see her son. Úrsula steals Heloísa’s baby.
Tenório asks for Olivia’s hand in marriage to Benê and Fátima
Spoiler Alert #37 Ursula steals Heloísa’s son