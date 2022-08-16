‘Beyond Illusion’: Olivia marries Tenório and gets a gift position | come around

15 Aug Monday

David is revolted by the outcome of his criminal review request. Isadora is startled by Joaquim’s reaction when he hears Abel’s name. Yolanda lies to get closer to Rafael Antunes. Letícia is bothered to see Bento hug Silvana and Lorenzo notices. Olivia and Tenório get married. Three months go by. Heloísa goes into labor and goes to the hospital. Mercedes gives up giving her son to Úrsula, who despairs. Matias has an outbreak, and sees Úrsula in the hospital. Heloísa has postpartum complications and cannot see her son. Úrsula steals Heloísa’s baby.

