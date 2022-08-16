Bia premieres tera, Serena and Raducanu duel at 20 pm

Bia seeks an unprecedented victory against Ostapenko at the circuit Photo: Archive

Cincinnati (USA) – Runner-up at the WTA 1000 in Toronto last Sunday, Beatriz Haddad Maia will debut this Tuesday at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati. Now occupying the 16th place in the world ranking, the number 1 in Brazil faces the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. They play in the fourth game of court 4, around 17:00 (Brasília time).

Bia seeks an unprecedented victory against Ostapenko in the circuit. The Latvian, currently ranked 15th, won the final in Seoul in 2017 and also got the better of them when they faced each other in Miami the following year.

Another attraction of the round is the generational duel between Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu. While the American is in farewell rhythm after announcing her retirement last week, the 19-year-old Brit will try to defend the US Open title she won last season. When Raducanu was born in November 2002, Serena was already number 1 in the world and had four Grand Slam titles.

The day will also feature debuts for names like Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Nick Kyrgios.

Check out the full schedule for this Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Central Court – 12pm

Naomi Osaka (JAP) vs. Shuai Zhang (CHN)

[14]Karolina Pliskova (TCH) vs. [C]Venus Williams (USA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Not before 20:00

Serena Williams (USA) vs. [10]Emma Raducanu (GBR)

[1]Daniil Medvedev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp (HOL)

Grandstand – 12pm

[Q]Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. [10]Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[11]Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Not before 4pm

[11]Coco Gauff (USA) vs. [Q]Marie Bouzkova (TCH)

Not before 20:00

[C]Mackenzie McDonald (USA) vs. [3]Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Not before 21:30

[Q]Caroline Garcia (FRA) or [LL]Petra Martic (CRO) vs. [4]Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Stadium 3 – 12pm

Tommy Paul (USA) vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Albert Ramos (ESP) vs. [LL]Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs. Miomir Kecmanovic (SER)

Not before 6pm

[LL]Anastasia Potapova vs. [15]Simona Halep (ROM)

Madison Keys (USA) vs. Yulia Putintseva (CAZ)

Porsche Court – 12pm

[12]Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

[C]Sofia Kenin (USA) vs. [C]Shelby Rogers (USA)

[Q]Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs. [C]Ben Shelton (USA)

Filip Krajinovic (SER) vs. Daniel Evans (GBR)

Aslan Karatsev vs. [13]Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Block 4 – 12 pm

[Q]Henri Laaksonen (SUI) vs. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[Q]Marta Kostyuk (UCR) vs. Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Not before 2:30 pm

Tereza Martincova (TCH) vs. [2]Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs. [16]Jelena Ostapenko (LET)

[14]Marin Cilic (CRO) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Block 7 – 12 pm

[Q]Anhelina Kalinina (UCR) vs. Elise Mertens (BEL)

Martina Trevisan (ITA) vs. [Q]Anna Kalinskaya

Block 8 – 12 pm

Borna Coric (CRO) vs. [Q]Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)