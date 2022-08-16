Big European club advances and may announce Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days, reports newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a new club in European football. The great number 7 doesn’t want to stay at Manchester United and his atmosphere inside the club, on the part of almost everyone, is not one of the best. At first, the Old Trafford club had no plans to trade their football, but things changed as the days went by.

In the last round of the Premier League, Manchester United lost, away from home, by an incredible 4-0, against Brentford, a defeat that, in turn, put Cristiano Ronaldo in his limit state inside the club, since the shirt 7 look for at least one competitive club.

In view of this, the newspaper ‘AS’, from Spain, tried to put questions about the player’s future, citing that Cristiano Ronaldo can hit with the Borussia Dortmund still in this transfer window. On the market, the club is looking for a great striker and, as they are in the Champions League, they can convince Ronaldo to sign a one-year contract.

Talks between the parties take place for a deal to be sealed, but Ronaldo knows he will have to cut his salary considerably to fit Borussia Dortmund’s standards. Jorge Mendes, in the market, is looking for more clubs, but an agreement with the Germans is growing more and more.

Cristiano Ronaldo

With Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract for one more season. On the market, its value is no more than 20 million euros.