Boca players are punished after exchange of aggressions in the locker room

Boca Juniors players Darío Benedetto and Carlos Zambrano were punished by the club after exchanging aggression in the locker room in a game against Racing, yesterday, for the Argentine Championship. According to the newspaper Olé, the two are out of the match against Rosario Central, this Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), for the continental competition.

The tabloid reports that the punishment, which can be extended, was defined by the club’s Football Council at a meeting on Intercontinental hotel, which started this morning. The imposition of fines on players is not ruled out.

The meeting also had a scolding from the idol and member of the Board, Juan Román Riquelme, which, according to Olé, ended at 4 am. The former player showed indignation at the episode and charged the players.

“They’ve crossed the line. They’re football players, not boxers. If you want to hate each other from Monday to Saturday, perfect. But on Sunday, play like brothers,” said Riquelme, who also used terms like “cardboard” and “lack of respect.”

Riquelme watched the game at his home and went to the club’s concentration right after the final whistle at the Cilindro de Avellaneda stadium, home of Racing.

Benedetto landed punches in the face of Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano, in the club’s locker room, during the 0-0 break. The two had a falling out on the field trip and exchanged attacks shortly before entering the second stage. Due to the clash, the defender played the second half with his face scratched and his eye swollen. Benedetto also had scratches on his neck in the second half. The police had to separate the two.