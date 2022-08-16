Bolsonaro and Lula should have their first meeting when Moraes takes office at the TSE – Politica

Bolsonaro and Lula will start their campaigns this Tuesday (16/8) (photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP and Evaristo S/AFP)

Main opponents in the dispute for the Planalto, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva should have, this Tuesday (16/8), the first meeting during the campaign period. Both are expected at the inauguration ceremony of Minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasília.

The ceremony should have around 2,000 people, according to the TSE. The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) assumes command of the Electoral Court in place of Edson Fachin, who has held the post since February. The term of office is two years.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Lula, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) is expected to take office. All former presidents were invited, including Jos Sarney, Fernando Collor, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer. Due to health problems, however, FHC, president of honor of the PSDB, does not go to the federal capital.

The invitation to Bolsonaro was made personally by Alexandre de Moraes, in an attempt to bring the Planalto and the Supreme Court closer together. In recent months, the president and his supporters have been attacking the TSE, calling into question confidence in electronic voting and defending auditable voting. On several occasions, he stated that he would not accept an eventual defeat in the October presidential elections.

Bolsonaro indicated that he would be present at the inauguration of Moraes, despite recent friction with the minister. The tension between them began in 2019 with the opening of the fake news inquiry against the president. Then, in a speech at the demonstration on September 7 of last year, in So Paulo, Bolsonaro criticized Moraes.

“We will no longer allow people like Alexandre de Moraes to continue to flog our democracy and disrespect our Constitution. He had every opportunity to act with respect for all of us, but he didn’t act in the way he continues to act,” he said. “Either the minister fits in or he asks to leave,” added the president.

This year, they had new friction when deputy Daniel Silveira was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for the attacks carried out against the ministers of the Court, in an action that had Moraes as rapporteur. Bolsonaro granted pardon to the parliamentarian, freeing him from conviction.

This Tuesday, the president will officially launch his campaign to seek reelection in Juiz de Fora and then leave for the federal capital. The day of Moraes’ inauguration is also the official start of the race towards Planalto. Candidates will be able to ask for a vote explicitly.

Campaign in So Paulo

In turn, Lula is also expected late in Brasilia. The ex-president’s adviser confirmed that he will be at the event. Before that, visit the MWM Motores e Geradores factory, in So Paulo, and the Volkswagen factory, in So Bernardo do Campo, in their first official campaign act.

In addition to strengthening his image at the event, the PT member wants to convey a message of institutional appreciation for Moraes’ tenure. In July, PT counted on a decision by the minister to remove a content posted on YouTube in which he campaigned negatively against the image of the former president. The representation was filed by the PT against those responsible for Bolsonarist channels, who suggested an association between Lula and the criminal organization Primeiro Comando Capital (PCC) and their relationship with the kidnapping and murder of Mayor Celso Daniel, in 2002.

In the decision, Moraes highlighted that freedom of expression cannot be confused with freedom of aggression or destruction of democracy, institutions and the dignity and honor of others.