Bolsonaro criticizes the press and received the screams of myth in Juiz de Fora

Jair Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora, this Tuesday morning (8/16) (photo: Bruno Luis Barros/EM/DA Press) Juiz de Fora (MG) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed at Serrinha Airport in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, around 10 am this Tuesday (16/8). Then, at a reception at the Aeroclube, an adjacent space, the president spoke with religious leaders.

As he left, the president spoke briefly to the press. “It’s a thrill to be here. These are hard times. I was reborn here in Juiz de Fora. The other there that talks about controlling the media. You, even criticizing me, will continue to have a ‘job,'” he declared.

On a motorcycle, Bolsonaro will continue to the city center, where he will speak, under tight security, to supporters on Rua Halfeld, on the corner with Batista de Oliveira – the same spot where, on September 6, 2018, the then presidential candidate Republic, by the PSL, was stabbed by Adlio Bispo. Bolsonaro's return to the fourth largest city in the state marks the beginning of his electoral campaign for the presidential race. This is the second time in a month that the president returns to 'Manchester Mineira', as known as Juiz de Fora. The first occasion took place on July 16 after the attack.

Expected to last two hours, the president's speech is scheduled for 1 pm. After finishing, at 3 pm, he returns to the airport and leaves for Brasilia.

Expected to last two hours, the president’s speech is scheduled for 1 pm. After finishing, at 3 pm, he returns to the airport and leaves for Brasilia.

Bolsonaro’s return to the fourth largest city in the state marks the beginning of his electoral campaign for the presidential race. This is the second time in a month that the president returns to ‘Manchester Mineira’, as known as Juiz de Fora. The first occasion took place on July 16 after the attack.

At the time, he participated in a religious event and received the title of honorary citizen of Juiz de Fora – an honor granted in 2018, but the tribute took place on the penultimate visit, with the articulation of two co-religionists: federal deputy Charlles Evangelista (PP) and the state deputy Delegate Sheila (PL).

Now, in a new chapter, in addition to the symbolic tone – after all, it was here that the president claimed to have been ‘reborn’ -, landing in Juiz de Fora is strategic, after all, Minas is the second largest electoral college in the country, with more than 16, 2 million voters.

PL candidate for state government, Carlos Viana participates in the organization of the act together with state deputy Bruno Engler (PL), one of the president’s main coreligionists from Minas Gerais. Engler even arrived in Juiz de Fora this Monday (15/8) and followed the security preparations at Rua Halfeld last night.

Also in the presidential race are Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Pablo Maral (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Lo Pricles ( UP), Eymael (DC), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB).

The 2022 elections will take place on October 2nd, with the possibility of a second round for the 30th of the same month.