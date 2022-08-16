Bolsonaro launches campaign in Juiz de Fora with speech focused on conservative agenda | Elections 2022 in Zona da Mata – MG

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) launched this Tuesday (16) the campaign for reelection to the Palácio do Planalto, in Juiz de Fora, in the southeast of Minas Gerais. During his visit to the city, the candidate focused on the conservative agenda and customs during his speech.

Jair Bolsonaro landed at around 10 am at Serrinha Airport, where he attended a service with evangelical pastors and addressed a small group of supporters.

In the speech, broadcast on a social network by the president, he said that the government “did not make mistakes” during the Covid-19 pandemic, which killed more than 681,000 people in Brazil.

The Executive’s handling of the health crisis was the target of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) in the Senate, which attributed 9 crimes to Bolsonaro. The Covid CPI called for Bolsonaro to be indicted for the alleged crimes of epidemic resulting in death, violation of preventive health measure, charlatanism and incitement to crime, among others.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked for the shelving of seven of the ten preliminary investigations on Bolsonaro opened from the CPI’s conclusions.

In Juiz de Fora, Bolsonaro was accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro; General Braga Netto, candidate for vice on the ticket he heads; and Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG), the PL’s candidate for the government of Minas Gerais.

Congressmen from Minas and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the presidential candidate, also accompany Bolsonaro on the agenda in the southeast of Minas.

After the speech at Serrinha Airport, Bolsonaro greeted and took a photo with supporters. He also participated in a motorcycle ride through the city streets.

After the motorcycle ride, the president climbed on an electric trio and addressed voters on Halfeld Street, in the central region of the city – where he was stabbed during the 2018 campaign.

In the speech, Bolsonaro focused on issues of the conservative agenda and customs. He said he was against abortion and drug legalization; and defender of private property. He also affirmed that “the country does not want more corruption”, but did not mention the cases of possible deviations in his government, such as the scandal in the Ministry of Education.

In a nod to the Minas Gerais electorate, he said that Minas Gerais is the “locomotive” of any presidential campaign. The president, who according to polls has a slight advantage over Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) among evangelicals, filled his speech with biblical passages and mentions of God.

In the economic field, Bolsonaro declared that the government is making “an effort” to reduce fuel prices and inflation.

Vice-candidate Braga Netto and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, also spoke during the campaign act. In search of votes in the female electorate, Bolsonaro’s campaign has given greater prominence to Michelle in the events in which the president participates.

This was the second time that Bolsonaro returned to Juiz de Fora after the attack suffered during a campaign act in 2018.

The beginning of the campaign in Minas Gerais is also part of a strategy by Bolsonaro’s team to try to improve the electoral performance of the PL candidate in the Southeast region. A survey by Ipec released this Tuesday shows that in Minas Gerais, for example, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 42% of voting intentions against 29% for Bolsonaro.

2 of 2 File image shows Jair Bolsonaro after being stabbed during a campaign in Juiz de Fora, file photo — Photo: Raysa Leite/AFP File image shows Jair Bolsonaro after being stabbed during a campaign in Juiz de Fora, file photo — Photo: Raysa Leite/AFP

The attack took place on September 6, 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro was campaigning on the street as a candidate for President of the Republic and was participating in an act at the Juiz de Fora Center.

Author of the attack, Adélio Bispo was arrested on the same day and, according to the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), confessed to having been the author of the knife – he is still in detention. The Federal Police (PF) concluded in two investigations that he acted alone in the crime.

Adélio, who stabbed Bolsonaro, undergoes medical expertise and may have freedom determined by Justice

In a report released in 2019, Adélio was diagnosed with permanent delusional disorder, which does not allow criminal punishment. The man was considered unimputable and remains in hospital.

A new medical examination by Adélio Bispo was carried out on July 25th. The evaluation of the Federal Court experts should determine the clinical condition and whether there should be cessation or permanence of hospitalization – which may result in his release. The result must be released by the 15th of September.