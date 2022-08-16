Bolsonaro supporters in Juiz de Fora: ‘It will be historic’

The place where Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic and re-election candidate in the October 2022 elections, will speak in Juiz de Fora, a mining town in the Zona da Mata Region, was surrounded from 8 pm this Monday (15). /8). At 1 pm this Tuesday (16), Bolsonaro will speak on Halfeld Street, on the edge of the quiet.
“It will be a historic day, it will certainly be crowded, a sea of people. The president insisted on being in the place where he was reborn”, said BH councilor and candidate for federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL).
First, Bolsonaro will meet with religious authorities at the Aeroclube de Juiz de Fora. From there, he leaves – with the right to a motorcycle – to the quiet street of Halfeld Street, where he should arrive at 1 pm.
The president and now re-election candidate must speak until 3 pm. After the speech, the tendency is for Bolsonaro to return to Brasília, the federal capital.
Stab
Bolsonaro needed to be attended to in a hurry and was sent to Santa Casa, where he underwent surgery. The then candidate managed to recover, but underwent further surgical maintenance interventions. At the time, Bolsonaro did not participate in televised debates after the stab.
In the second round of 2018, Bolsonaro won the elections and became president of Brazil. He had 55.13% of the valid votes against 44.87% for Fernando Haddad (PT).
Eleies 2022
Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Pablo Maral (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Lo Pricles (UP), Eymael ( DC), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.
This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second shift will take place on the 30th of the same month.