Bolsonaro supporters in Juiz de Fora: ‘It will be historic’

At 1 pm this Tuesday (16), Bolsonaro will speak on Halfeld Street, on the edge of the draft, in Juiz de Fora (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The place where Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic and re-election candidate in the October 2022 elections, will speak in Juiz de Fora, a mining town in the Zona da Mata Region, was surrounded from 8 pm this Monday (15). /8). At 1 pm this Tuesday (16), Bolsonaro will speak on Halfeld Street, on the edge of the quiet.

State of Mines, began the fencing of the area. The place was interdicted by the Fire Department in partnership with Bolsonaro supporters. After a peaceful night without major movements, as shown by the, began the fencing of the area. The place was interdicted by the Fire Department in partnership with Bolsonaro supporters. “It will be a historic day, it will certainly be crowded, a sea of ​​people. The president insisted on being in the place where he was reborn”, said BH councilor and candidate for federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL).

Bolsonaro’s speech in the quiet of Rua Halfeld, where he was stabbed in 2018 during the campaign, is expected to be the highlight of the president’s passage through Juiz de Fora. The president must leave Brasília and arrive at the city of Juiz de Fora at 11 am, when he lands at Serrinha Airport.

First, Bolsonaro will meet with religious authorities at the Aeroclube de Juiz de Fora. From there, he leaves – with the right to a motorcycle – to the quiet street of Halfeld Street, where he should arrive at 1 pm.

Region where Bolsonaro will make a speech tomorrow (16/8) began to be surrounded at 20:00 today (15/8) (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The president and now re-election candidate must speak until 3 pm. After the speech, the tendency is for Bolsonaro to return to Brasília, the federal capital.

Stab

In 2018, Bolsonaro, then a member of the PSL, was performing a campaign in Juiz de Fora when he was attacked. He was stabbed in the stomach by a man, Adlio Bispo, who infiltrated the crowd and hit the then federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. Adlio remains in prison.

Bolsonaro needed to be attended to in a hurry and was sent to Santa Casa, where he underwent surgery. The then candidate managed to recover, but underwent further surgical maintenance interventions. At the time, Bolsonaro did not participate in televised debates after the stab.

The president and now re-election candidate must speak until 3 pm. After the speech, the tendency for Bolsonaro to return to Brasília, the federal capital (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) In the second round of 2018, Bolsonaro won the elections and became president of Brazil. He had 55.13% of the valid votes against 44.87% for Fernando Haddad (PT).

Eleies 2022

Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Pablo Maral (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Lo Pricles (UP), Eymael ( DC), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second shift will take place on the 30th of the same month.