Bolsonaro’s 1st video evokes supporters with flags in the streets

The insertion will be published in the official accounts as of this Tuesday, with the ballot box number of the candidate for reelection

The Liberal Party will publish on social media, starting this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022), video inserts with the ballot box number of the President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro.

O Power 360 had access to the 1st video that will be published. In the 1-minute 52-second insertion, the narrator calls Bolsonaro’s supporters to the streets and associates the campaign with the green and yellow flag.

“We’re going to go together. Here in the Brazilian flag, in green, yellow, blue and white”, says the video. In the recording, there are still scenes of the convention that launched Bolsonaro’s candidacy at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The excerpt from the speech chosen was this:

“Nobody’s life is easy and, to overcome difficulties, each one of you must be ahead. It’s not the president, the governor or the mayor. Our mission is not to disturb your life. It is increasingly taking the State off you. Strong state, weak people. Weak people, strong state”.

watch to the full video (2m09s):

1st WEEK OF CAMPAIGN

Bolsonaro decided to concentrate most of the commitments of the 1st week of the electoral campaign in the Southeast Region. The launch of the walk in search of votes will be this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022) in Juiz de Fora (MG), stage of the stab suffered in the 2018 campaign.

The candidate still has commitments planned for Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in the first days of the elections. He participates in motorcycle riders this Tuesday in Juiz de Fora and, on Thursday, in São José dos Campos (SP), alongside Tarcísio de Freitas, candidate for the government of São Paulo by the Republicans.

In addition to this Tuesday, Bolsonaro should go again to Minas Gerais on the 6th to inaugurate the TRF-6 (Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region). He is also going to Resende (RJ) on Saturday for a ceremony at Aman (Military Academy of Agulhas Negras).

Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the dispute, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will kick off the campaign with a visit to the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) at 2 pm. He should focus his speeches on economic growth and social assistance in week 1.

Candidates have been participating in campaign rallies for months, but now they will be able to ask for votes. Radio and television advertising begins August 26. The 1st round is scheduled for October 2nd.

The campaign assesses that Bolsonaro’s performance that most worries him is in Minas Gerais. In the state, the president does not have the official support of the current governor Romeu Zema (Novo), who leads the polls for voting intentions.

The PL also seeks to relieve the leadership of its candidate in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the 2 largest electoral colleges, but the acronym does not have full control over the choice of Bolsonaro’s commitments. Many are placed on the agenda by the personal order of the president and closest allies.

This week’s sequence of events focusing on motorcyclists, military and evangelicals shows, for example, that the candidate continues to insist on events with supporters of his base and avoids, at least for now, speaking to groups less enthusiastic about his candidacy, in which can win more votes.