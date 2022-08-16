Bolsonaro’s program registered with the TSE misses the name of the SUS and says it has avoided one million deaths from covid

Unlike 2018, when the image of Bolsonaro in a hospital bed conveyed the idea of ​​the fragile condition of the candidate victim of an attack, the order now is to show the physical vigor, the “history of an athlete” that freed him from the covid, the willingness to participate in motorcycles and pilot jet sky.

Sick is the other, a reason for mockery, when the president imitates a covid patient with shortness of breath or insinuates that the citizen who intends to be vaccinated against monkeypox (monkey pox) is homosexual.

The president’s health is doing well, but the population’s health has gotten worse.

In the last three and a half years, the SUS public network has shrunk, vaccination coverage has decreased, maternal mortality has increased, and the combination of the trio inequality, poverty and hunger has resulted in more illnesses and deaths.

The reality contrasts with the health chapter of the government guidelines registered in the TSE by the Bolsonaro/Braga Netto ticket.

The document mixes self-congratulations with responses to the attacks that will come from adversaries in the coming weeks.

Before reeling off a list of glories of the federal government, the platform of the coalition “For the Good of Brazil” warns: “the problem of health is extremely complex and with numerous intervening variables”.

The stilted style hardly resembles the torn mockery of the power point deposited at the TSE in the 2018 election.

Whoever reads the text, this time a traditional electoral program, is faced with language that hides a rarity of content and lies.

The disastrous conduct of the fight against covid, which resulted in the loss of more than 680 thousand lives, became “enviable marks during the pandemic”.

In fact, 519 million doses of vaccines were distributed, as highlighted in the document.

The statement that “vaccination prevented about one million deaths in Brazil” is a false axiom.

The program refers to an international study on 185 countries, Brazil among them, which considered the deaths avoided in each country within a year after the start of immunization.

There is abundant evidence that tens of thousands of preventable deaths had already occurred in Brazil before the first dose of Coronavac was administered on January 17, 2021 in São Paulo.

When proposing indictments, the Covid CPI recorded that the federal government was slow to buy vaccines, minimized the pandemic, discredited scientific guidelines and played against measures to contain the transmission of the virus.

In the list of achievements, the program praises the “efficiency and expansion of health services to indigenous communities”. During the pandemic, the opposite occurred, indigenous peoples were less likely to have an early diagnosis, treatment at the right time, an ICU bed, a respirator.

The indigenist Bruno Araújo and the journalist Dom Philips, murdered, dedicated part of their lives precisely demonstrating that the villages have precarious networks of communication, transport, health services and few opportunities to generate income. And that the presence of invaders and the violence associated with the predatory occupation of the Amazon amplify communicable diseases in the region.

Proposals from 2018 were recycled, not implemented to date. This is the case of the National Health Card and the inclusion of physical education professionals in family health teams.

The subject of “universal accreditation” and the “state career” of doctors is no longer discussed. Interesting to note that these points from the 2018 program, dropped there during the government, did not harm the canine loyalty of medical entities, which close with Bolsonaro in 2022.

Silence is maintained, there is not a single line about the underfunding of the SUS or the increase in health insurance monthly fees, which broke a record in the current federal administration.

Passages that are kicked off reveal sloppiness: “quality health services increase the possibilities of enjoying (sic) a healthy life”, “good nutrition inhibits the onset of diseases”, “15% of the total number of hospitalizations by the SUS is attributed to the lack of physical exercise”.

In a faulty act, at a given moment in the text, the SUS, baptized 38 years ago in the Federal Constitution, changes its name, is presented as “Sistema Nacional Único de Saúde”, something “coordinated and directed by the Ministry of Health”.

However, by law, the direction of the SUS is unique, exercised in each sphere of government. In states and municipalities, the health secretariats are the ones who coordinate and direct the SUS, so often neglected by the Ministry of Health in recent times.

Bolsonaro’s platform includes a design for the “Caminho da Prosperidade”, based on the cohesive and entrepreneurial family.

In the linear scheme, which links employment to wealth, public institutions were left out.

Science, health problems, people with disabilities, ethnic and cultural diversity, gender identities do not fit in the diagram.

Previously illegible, the expression of what Bolsonaro intends if elected for another four years is terrifying.