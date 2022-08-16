Brasileirão registers lower number of gringo technicians after Morínigo’s dismissal; see balance | statistical spy

With the dismissal of the Paraguayan Gustavo Morínigo from Coritiba last Sunday, the Brasileirão registered the lowest number of foreign coaches employed in the current edition. Currently, there are only five gringos in the technical commands of Serie A clubs: António Oliveira (Cuiabá), Luís Castro (Botafogo), Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Vítor Pereira (Palmeiras) and Juan Pablo Vojvoda (Fortaleza).
The beginning of the tournament, however, was marked by the large number of coaches from outside Brazil. In all, ten gringo commanders have already competed in the 2022 Brasileirão – which made the current edition beat the record of foreign coaches in the era of running points. Since then, five have been laid off. In addition to Morínigo, Argentines Antonio Mohamed (Atlético-MG) and Fabián Bustos (Santos), Uruguayan Alexander Medina (Internacional) and Portuguese Paulo Sousa (Flamengo) have already left their respective clubs.
Gustavo Morínigo was the fifth foreign coach to be fired at the Brasileirão – Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF
The general use of foreign coaches, however, is slightly higher than the Brazilians in the current edition: 46.9% in 166 games, against 44.1% in 274 games.
The Statistical Spy* elaborated a balance on the use of foreign and Brazilian commanders in each round of the Brasileirão. The first table shows that the 13th round had the best performance for foreigners, with 70.8%, and the 1st round had the highest number of coaches from outside the country. (See survey below).
Use of foreign coaches per round:
|round
|Games with gringo coaches
|V
|AND
|D
|utilization
|R1
|9
|3
|two
|4
|40.74
|R2
|8
|5
|1
|two
|66.67
|R3
|8
|two
|3
|3
|37.50
|R4
|8
|two
|4
|two
|41.67
|R5
|8
|3
|two
|3
|45.83
|R6
|8
|4
|two
|two
|58.33
|R7
|8
|two
|4
|two
|41.67
|R8
|8
|4
|two
|two
|58.33
|R9
|8
|two
|4
|two
|41.67
|R10
|8
|1
|3
|4
|25.00
|R11
|8
|two
|4
|two
|41.67
|R12
|8
|3
|two
|3
|45.83
|R13
|8
|5
|two
|1
|70.83
|R14
|8
|1
|3
|4
|25.00
|R15
|8
|4
|0
|4
|50.00
|R16
|7
|two
|4
|1
|47.62
|R17
|7
|3
|0
|4
|42.86
|R18
|7
|two
|two
|3
|38.10
|R19
|6
|4
|1
|1
|66.67
|R20
|6
|3
|0
|3
|55.56
|R21
|6
|two
|two
|two
|44.44
|R22
|6
|3
|1
|two
|55.56
The second table shows a growing resumption of space by Brazilian coaches over the last few weeks. With 14 coaches from the 19th round, the Brasileirão recorded the highest number of clubs with nationally-born commanders in the current edition. The best use by Brazilians took place in the 10th round: 58.3%. (Check below).
Use of Brazilian coaches per round:
|round
|Games with Brazilian coaches
|V
|AND
|D
|utilization
|R1
|11
|4
|4
|3
|48.48
|R2
|12
|4
|1
|7
|36.11
|R3
|12
|5
|3
|4
|50.00
|R4
|12
|3
|6
|3
|41.67
|R5
|12
|4
|4
|4
|44.44
|R6
|12
|4
|two
|6
|38.89
|R7
|12
|3
|6
|3
|41.67
|R8
|12
|1
|8
|3
|30.56
|R9
|12
|4
|4
|4
|44.44
|R10
|12
|6
|3
|3
|58.33
|R11
|12
|4
|4
|4
|44.44
|R12
|12
|4
|4
|4
|44.44
|R13
|12
|3
|two
|7
|30.56
|R14
|12
|5
|5
|two
|55.56
|R15
|12
|5
|two
|5
|47.22
|R16
|13
|5
|two
|6
|43.59
|R17
|13
|4
|6
|3
|46.15
|R18
|13
|6
|two
|5
|51.28
|R19
|14
|4
|3
|7
|35.71
|R20
|14
|6
|two
|6
|47.62
|R21
|14
|6
|two
|6
|47.62
|R22
|14
|5
|3
|6
|42.86
*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Leonardo Martins, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.