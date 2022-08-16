Brazil has 21 universities in the ranking of the 1,000 best in the world — but none in the top 100

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brazil in London

8 hours ago

Credit, Cecília Bastos/USP Images photo caption, USP is the leader among Brazilian institutions in the recently published ranking

The consulting firm Shanghai Ranking, from China, released on Monday (15/8) the list of the 1,000 best universities in the world in 2022. The selection includes 21 Brazilian teaching and research institutions, but none of them is among the top 100 .

According to the survey, the best Brazilian universities are all public.

It is worth noting that the work of the Shanghai Ranking defines the exact position of the first 100 universities that make up the list.

From there, institutions are grouped by tens or hundreds, without determining the order between them — that’s why Brazilian institutions are ranked between 100 and 150 or 701 to 800, as you can see in the following table.

The group of the fifteen best universities in the world is composed exclusively of teaching and research centers located in the United States and the United Kingdom:

In continental Europe, the best-placed centers are Paris-Saclay University (16th) in France and ETH Zurich (20th) in Switzerland.

In Asia, the best institutions, according to the ranking, are the University of Tokyo (24th), in Japan, and Tsinghua University (26th), in China. In Oceania, the highlight goes to the University of Melbourne (32nd), in Australia.

In Africa, the University of Cape Town, located in South Africa, appears between positions 201 and 300.

The survey carried out every year by the Shanghai Ranking has taken place since 2003 and takes into account criteria such as the number of students and professors who have won Nobel Prizes and Field Medals, researchers with recent reference works in their area of ​​expertise and research published by representatives of the institutions. in high-impact journals such as Nature and Science.

Reference in some disciplines and in the region

The recently published ranking also analyzes the performance of institutions in different areas of knowledge.

They are divided into five main categories: Natural Sciences (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry…), Engineering (Mechanics, Telecommunications, Water Resources…), Life Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary, Biology…), Medical Sciences (Medicine, Public Health, Dentistry…) and Social Sciences (Economics, Law, Administration…).

Of the 54 areas analyzed, Brazil has universities that are part of the world’s top 50 in six of them:

In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest number of teaching and research institutions in the ranking. Then come Chile (with 4 representatives), Mexico (4), Argentina (2), Colombia (2).

Credit, Marcos Santos/USP Images photo caption, Brazil has two universities that offer dentistry courses among the 50 best in the world

Other nations in the region did not have representatives among the first thousand universities.

Among the members of the Brics, an economic bloc that brings together emerging countries, Brazil is well behind China, which has 186 institutions in the ranking of the first thousand, but surpasses India (14), Russia (10) and South Africa (9) .