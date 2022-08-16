Brazil has 21 universities in the ranking of the 1,000 best in the world — but none in the top 100

USP rectory facade

Credit, Cecília Bastos/USP Images

photo caption,

USP is the leader among Brazilian institutions in the recently published ranking

The consulting firm Shanghai Ranking, from China, released on Monday (15/8) the list of the 1,000 best universities in the world in 2022. The selection includes 21 Brazilian teaching and research institutions, but none of them is among the top 100 .

According to the survey, the best Brazilian universities are all public.

It is worth noting that the work of the Shanghai Ranking defines the exact position of the first 100 universities that make up the list.

From there, institutions are grouped by tens or hundreds, without determining the order between them — that’s why Brazilian institutions are ranked between 100 and 150 or 701 to 800, as you can see in the following table.

