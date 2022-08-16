Brazil has 21 universities in the ranking of the thousand best – 08/15/2022 – Education

The consulting firm Shanghai Ranking, from China, released on Monday (15) the list of the 1,000 best universities in the world in 2022. The selection includes 21 Brazilian teaching and research institutions, but none of them is among the top 100.

According to the survey, the best Brazilian universities are all public.

It is worth noting that the work of the Shanghai Ranking defines the exact position of the first 100 universities that make up the list.

From there, institutions are grouped by tens or hundreds, without determining the order between them — that’s why Brazilian institutions are ranked between 100 and 150 or 701 to 800, as you can see in the following table.

The best universities in Brazil

Institution Position in the world ranking

USP 101 to 150

Unicamp 301 to 400

UFMG 401 to 500

UFRJ 401 to 500

UFRGS 401 to 500

Unesp 401 to 500

UFPR 601 to 700

UFSCar 601 to 700

Unifesp 601 to 700

UFV 601 to 700

UFSC 701 to 800

UFF 701 to 800

UnB 701 to 800

UFC 801 to 900

UFPE 801 to 900

UFSM 801 to 900

UFPel 801 to 900

UFBA 901 to 1,000

UFG 901 to 1,000

UFRN 901 to 1,000

UFMS 901 to 1,000







After the hundredth place, the ranking does not stipulate the exact position of each institution. That’s why they appear grouped in the tens or hundreds place.

The group of the 15 best universities in the world is composed exclusively of teaching and research centers located in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The best universities in the world

Institution Country

Harvard University USA

Stanford University USA

MIT USA

Cambridge University UK

Un. from California at Berkeley USA

Princeton University USA

Oxford University UK

columbia university USA

Caltech USA

University of Chicago USA

Yale University USA

Cornell University USA

Un. From California to LA USA

Johns Hopkins University USA

University of Pennsylvania USA







In continental Europe, the best-placed centers are Paris-Saclay University (16th) in France and ETH Zurich (20th) in Switzerland.

In Asia, the best institutions, according to the ranking, are the University of Tokyo (24th), in Japan, and Tsinghua University (26th), in China. In Oceania, the highlight goes to the University of Melbourne (32nd), in Australia.

In Africa, the University of Cape Town in South Africa appears between positions 201 and 300.

The survey carried out every year by the Shanghai Ranking has taken place since 2003 and takes into account criteria such as the number of students and professors who have won Nobel Prizes and Field Medals, researchers with recent reference works in their area of ​​expertise and research published by representatives of the institutions. in high-impact journals such as Nature and Science.

Reference in some disciplines and in the region

The recently published ranking also analyzes the performance of institutions in different areas of knowledge.

They are divided into five main categories: natural sciences (mathematics, physics, chemistry…), engineering (mechanics, telecommunications, water resources…), life sciences (agriculture, veterinary, biology…), medical sciences (medicine, public health, dentistry…) and social sciences (economics, law, administration…).

Of the 54 areas analyzed, Brazil has universities that are part of the world’s top 50 in six of them.

In what areas do Brazilian universities stand out?

Of the 54 fields of knowledge evaluated, Brazil has representatives in the world’s top 50 in six of them:

subject Institution Position in the world ranking

food technology Unicamp 14

Dentistry USP 15

food technology USP 16

agricultural sciences USP 18

Marine or ocean engineering UFRJ 28

Veterinary USP 31

Veterinary Unesp 37

Dentistry Unicamp 42

Math USP 45







In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest number of teaching and research institutions in the ranking. Then come Chile (with 4 representatives), Mexico (4), Argentina (2) and Colombia (2). Other nations in the region did not have representatives among the first thousand universities.

Among the members of the Brics, an economic bloc that brings together emerging countries, Brazil is well behind China, which has 186 institutions in the ranking of the first thousand, but surpasses India (14), Russia (10) and South Africa (9) .

This text was originally published here.