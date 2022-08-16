Brazil has the 3rd highest interest rate in the world; check the ranking

twomeows/GettyImages

At the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate, was raised by 0.50 percentage point, reaching 13.75% per year. The increase made Brazil continue in third place in the global ranking of nominal interest carried out by Infinity Asset in partnership with MoneYou.

Interest is an important instrument of monetary policy. When governments try to fight inflation, they usually raise these rates to restrict the flow of money in the economy, and consequently, reduce consumption. When the opposite effect is needed, rates decrease and purchasing power increases.

According to the survey, which includes 167 countries, 45% maintained their interest rates, while 51% raised and 4% cut rates in the last year.

“The global movement of monetary tightening policies continued to gain strength in the world, with the expressive increase in the number of central banks signaling concern about inflation, even with the drop in commodity prices”, explains the manager.

The study points out that Brazil is second only to Argentina and Turkey. The most recent meeting of the Argentine central bank even raised the basic interest rate by 9.50 percentage points, to 69.50% per year, in order to combat high and persistent inflation. It was 7.4% in July alone, the highest monthly rate in the last 20 years and the highest annual rate in the last 30 years.

“This scenario is a reflection of a completely misguided monetary policy by the government of Alberto Fernández and the previous president, Mauricio Macri, of issuing more and more coins to meet social benefits, which generated this inflation. With the rise in consumer prices, the path is to raise interest rates”, explains Roberto Dumas, economist and professor at Insper.

With 14% per annum, Turkey appears in second place in the ranking of nominal interest. Earlier this month, the country reported that annual inflation rose to a new 24-year high (79.6%) in July.

There, inflation started to rise as the lira fell, after Turkey’s central bank gradually cut the benchmark interest rate by 5 percentage points in order to extend the economic growth seen in 2021. However, the stimulus led to a price increase in the country.

In third place is Brazil. According to the Monetary Policy Committee, rates are a reflection of the external scenario, which remains adverse and volatile, with major negative revisions for global growth in an environment that is still under pressure.

However, according to the BC, the monetary policy normalization process in advanced countries has accelerated, which impacts the prospective scenario and increases asset volatility.

Last Tuesday (3), the IBGE reported that the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) dropped 0.68% in July, which made Brazil record deflation for the first time since 2020. As a result, the market sees another sign that the Brazilian Central Bank will ease monetary tightening in September.

See the complete ranking of nominal interest in the world:

Argentina: 60.00% Turkey : 14.00% Brazil: 13.75% Hungary: 10.75% Chile: 9.75% Colombia: 9.00% Russia: 8.00% Mexico: 7.75% Czech Republic: 7.00% Poland: 6.50% South Africa: 5.50% India: 5.40% China: 4.35% Indonesia: 3.50% Philippines: 3.25% Hong Kong: 2.75% New Zealand: 2.50% Canada: 2.50% Taiwan: 1.50% Malaysia: 2.25% South Korea: 2.25% Australia: 1.85% Singapore: 1.56% Thailand: 1.37% United Kingdom: 1.25% Israel: 1.25% United States: 1.00% Sweden: 0.75% Germany: 0.50% Austria: 0.50% Belgium: 0.50% Spain: 0.50% France: 0.50% Greece: 0.50% Netherlands: 0.50% Italy: 0.50% Portugal: 0.50% Japan: -0.10% Denmark: -0.10% Switzerland: -0.75%

