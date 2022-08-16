Brazil records 155 new deaths from Covid; falling, moving average of known cases is lowest in 80 days | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (15) 155 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 681,705 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 209. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -two%indicating stability trend.
The moving average of known cases returned to the house of 20 thousand cases dailyarriving at lowest value in 80 days (see details further below).
- Total deaths: 681,705
- Death record in 24 hours: 155
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 209 (14-day variation: -2%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 34,177,137
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5,493
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 20,354 (14-day variation: -38%)
Federal District, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Paraná and Roraima did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Already the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Acre and Tocantins did not release updated data on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.
In total, the country registered 5,493 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,177,137 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 20,354. The variation was -38% compared to two weeks ago. And the lowest value recorded since May 26 this year, when the moving average pointed to 17,313 daily cases, more than two months ago.
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (5 states): PE, MS, CE, MA, PR
- In stability (5 states): RS, RR, GO, AM, SC
- Falling (12 states and the DF): SP, SE, PA, DF, BA, RO, MT, PB, PI, AL, RN, AP, ES
- Did not disclose (4 states): AC, MG, RJ and TO
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
