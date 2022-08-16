Brazilian GDP grows 1.1% in the second quarter, shows FGV – Notícias

THE Brazilian economy grew 0.1% in June and closed the second quarter up 1.1%according to data released this Tuesday (16) by the GDP Monitor (Gross Domestic Product)gives FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation).

In monetary terms, it is estimated that the production of the national economy between the months of April and June amounted to BRL 4.6 billion. In the annual comparison, the economy grew 3% in the second quarter and 2.7% in June.

For Juliana Trece, research coordinator, the positive data is the performance of the three major economic activities. She, however, highlights the reduction in the pace of economic activity due to interest rates, which are at high levels, and despite the expectation of a reduction in the pace of inflation.





“From the perspective of demand, household consumption and gross fixed capital formation are the main components that explain GDP growth in the quarter. It can be noted that the stimuli applied to the economy, such as the release of the FGTS and the reduction of prices of some products considered essential, had a positive effect, at least in the short term”, says Juliana.

The data indicates the expansion of the sum of all goods and services produced in Brazil between the months of April and June, as shown by the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity), released on Monday (15), at the indicate growth of 0.69% of the economy in the period.





family consumption

Household consumption grew 1.8% in the second quarter, compared to the first, and 0.3% in June compared to May. In the interannual comparison, there was growth of 4.3% in the three-month period.

In the quarter, all consumption components grew, with the exception of the consumption of durable goods, which would be expected in view of the high level of interest rates. Among those that grew, the biggest highlight continues to be the consumption of services.



