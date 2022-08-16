Bruna Marquezine finds a look-alike in a luxury mall and does not hide shock

A clone? Bruna Marquezine finds an influencer who is his doppelganger by chance and is shocked; see photos

The actress Bruna Marquezine went through a curious moment this Monday (15).

When leaving a dinner with friends in a luxury mall in Rio de Janeiro, she came face to face with the model Angelica Höfke, its “double-sex”. Bruna stopped to talk and was shocked by something.

After finding the alleged clone, the famous went out laughing with friends. She wore a light and very loose dress, with thin straps and a blue print, in addition to a denim jacket that she carried.

Angélica is an influencer with more than 360,000 followers on social media and shows her routine with her two children. Check out:

BRUNA DATING?

Last Friday night (12), the actress Bruna Marquezine was spotted once again in an intimate atmosphere with the actor Xolo Maridueña during a show of Priscilla Alcantarain Sao Paulo.

Amid rumors of an affair, the Brazilian and the American went out for a ‘double date’: they were also accompanied by the stylist Sasha Meneghel and your husband João Figueiredo.

In the box at the show house, the brunette tried to keep the public appearance with the artist as ‘friendly’ as possible, but they ended up slipping at times and starring in intimate scenes.