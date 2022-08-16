Bruna Marquezine wears a R$11,000 set and necklace identical to Xolo Maridueña’s. Look details!

In the presence of Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña in a show by Priscilla Alcântara moved social networks and cheered up those fans of the actors who are already rooting for a romance outside the big screen between the actors of “Blue Beetle”. For the event, the actress opted for an elegant and shiny look. Want to know more details about the outfit?

Bruna Marquezine chose pieces from the British brand 16Arlington, darling of artists such as Selena Gomez and Lorde. Penny’s interpreter in the DC feature chose a tailored shirt with beaded applications, available for R$5,335 and used the piece with only one of the zippers, leaving more skin on display.

To complete, Marquezine chose the pants that match the shirt. In black, it has crystal application and side slits. The mid-rise and slim fit with flared hems give the piece an extra style touch. In national multi-brands, it costs R$ 5,825. Thus, to copy Bruna’s look, you will have to pay around R$11,000, but you have to hurry: now, the pieces are only available in sizes S and PP.

Heart necklace identical to the one worn by Xolo becomes Bruna Marquezine’s ‘baby’

In addition to the branded clothes, another detail caught attention in Bruna’s outfit: she and Xolo Maridueña were wearing an identical golden necklace and a heart pendant. During the act with the actor in the mall, Bruna already had the cord, just like before the radical adventure made by the two with Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo.

Previously, the two had also been photographed with a very similar colored cord during a tour in Rio de Janeiro. See more photos of Bruna and Xolo at the show in the gallery below!