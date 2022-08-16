“But recognizing…”; Arthur Aguiar’s disaffection at BBB 22 surprises and ‘accepts’ the actor’s victory in the reality show

Former BBBs were present at the Silvio Santos Program and talked about the champion of this edition of the reality show

Arthur Aguiar won the BBB 22 award in April, with 68.96% of the viewers’ preference, but the victory of Maira Cardi did not please some of the ex-confined at the time. Months later, Bárbara Heck, Gustavo Marsengo, Natália Deodato, Larissa, Luciano and Vyni participated in the Silvio Santos Program with Patricia Abravanel and spoke again about the champion of the most popular reality show in Brazil.

Gustavo, the actor’s disaffection in the attraction led by Thaddeus Schmidt, replied who should have gotten the better of the show. However, the Curitiba native surprised and recognized Arthur’s player side. “I think that I should have won, actually, because I also played… But recognizing, among the three that stayed for the final, Arthur was the one who played, so I recognize it, from player to player I recognize“, shot.

Vyni, in turn, praised the artist’s game. “In my opinion? Arthur. He played very well, if he played, regardless of opinion, he deserved to win“, he said. Natália and Luciano, on the other hand, mentioned Douglas Silva and Paulo Andre by representation.

“I also agree with Luciano and Vyni’s thinking, Arthur really entered the game, he entered the program to play, but if I were to think about representation, if I were to think about the issue of my affection too, it would certainly be the DG“, revealed the formeraffair of Eliezer.