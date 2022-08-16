Caixa offers free first annual membership of Elo Diners Club and 10,000 bonus points on hiring

THE CASHIER is offering exemption from the first annual fee of the Elo Diners Club card. In addition, by purchasing the card, customers will earn 10,000 bonuses after paying their first invoice. Offer is valid until December 31, 2022.

The promotion

how to apply

To apply for the card, contact your manager.

Elo Diners Club Cashier

Check below the main information of the Caixa Elo Diners Club card:

Conversion of points: 2.3 points per dollar (spent in Brazil) and 3.3 points (spent abroad);

Bonus points on hiring: 10,000 points;

10,000 points; Points validity: do not expire;

do not expire; Minimum threshold for hiring: BRL 25,000.00; and

Annuity: Cardholder: 12 x R$ 91.67 (R$ 1,100.04), the first annual fee being free for cards contracted until 12/31/2022.

Access to VIP lounges

As we announced here on PP, Elo Diners Club da Caixa also offers free and unlimited access to VIP lounges through the Priority Pass program with the right to 1 companion. In addition, cardholders also have access under the same conditions to the Elo VIP Room in Congonhas.

To find out how to access VIP lounges with the Elo Diners Club card, check out this article.

Elo Flex benefits

The card also offers several advantages, such as travel insurance with coverage of up to US$100,000 for medical and hospital expenses, in addition to the possibility of customizing four benefits through the Elo Flex platform. See more benefits below:

Travel – which includes a data and voice chip for international travel;

– which includes a data and voice chip for international travel; insurance – with extended warranty and purchase protection;

– with extended warranty and purchase protection; pet – with services for convenience and care for pets;

– with services for convenience and care for pets; Life – with plans for professional, emotional, nutritional, physical and mental guidance;

– with plans for professional, emotional, nutritional, physical and mental guidance; Education – which gives access to the Eduk and CNA Go platforms;

– which gives access to the Eduk and CNA Go platforms; Self – with emergency assistance and facility services for cars and motorcycles;

– with emergency assistance and facility services for cars and motorcycles; House – which offers home care and maintenance services, as well as the installation of protective equipment for children and the elderly;

– which offers home care and maintenance services, as well as the installation of protective equipment for children and the elderly; Entertainment – which gives access to apps like 12 Minutes, Playkids and Deezer.

Comment

The current promotion is an excellent opportunity to obtain the CAIXA Elo Diners Club and guarantee the exemption of the first annuity. It is worth remembering that those who apply for the cards will have unlimited access to the VIP lounges through the Priority Pass.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, visit the CAIXA website.