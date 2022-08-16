Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) has a 59.6% rise in profit in the second quarter, to R$ 680.8 million

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) recorded net income of R$ 680.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a growth of 59.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021. , this was “the best historical result achieved by the company for the third consecutive quarter”.

The holding’s operating revenues grew by 66.8% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the pension plan segment, contributions received from pension plans and risk premiums issued grew by 11.0% compared to the same period in 2021.

In the premium bonds segment, fundraising in the second quarter of 2022 grew by 33.7% when compared to the same period in 2021, with an increase in the volume of single payment modalities, 264.8%, and monthly payment, 7 ,1%.

For the insurance and assistance services segment, in comparison with the second quarter of 2021, the highlight was the growth in premiums written in the Residential branch, 15.5%, and in the Moneylending branch, 9.1%.

Recurring return on equity (ROE) reached 45.5% in the second quarter of 2022, 11.6 pp above the same period in 2021 (33.9%).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related