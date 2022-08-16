Can anyone who receives Aid Brazil take out a Caixa TEM loan?

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

After Caixa announced a credit program to encourage individual entrepreneurs and individual micro-entrepreneurs, thousands of beneficiaries applied for the Caixa Tem loan.

However, many still have doubts about who is entitled to the loan and what are the necessary requirements to obtain credit, especially for those who already receive other benefits.

Interested in the topic? So, stay with us until the end and check below if those who receive Auxílio Brasil can take out a Caixa Tem loan.

How does the Caixa Tem loan work?

Basically, the Caixa Tem loan is an opportunity for individual entrepreneurs and individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) to improve their business, whether to pay employees, carry out renovations, purchase inputs, etc.

It is a simple loan with lower fees compared to other financial institutions. Even those with negative credit card numbers can apply for it through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital).

In this way, it is possible to get up to R$ 3,000.00 to expand your business and with a term of up to 24 months to pay it. For this, it is necessary to have at least 12 months of activity and not have credit operations in banks with a value above R$ 3,000.

In addition, individual entrepreneurs can also get it through the Caixa Tem app, without even having to leave their home. However, the maximum amount of R$ 1,000.

CREDIT BOX HAS – CONDITIONS INDIVIDUAL ENTREPRENEUR MEI – LEGAL ENTITY Value from BRL 300 to BRL 1,000 Value from BRL 1,500 to BRL 3,000 Interest 1.95% to 3.99% per month Interest 1.99% to 3.60% per month Term from 12 to 24 months Term from 18 to 24 months Debts in banks – less than BRL 3,000 Debts in banks – less than BRL 3,000 Loan requested via “CAIXA Tem” Loan requested at CAIXA branches.

Have 12 months of activity/constitution.

– excluding housing contracts and unused overdraft and credit card limits.

Can those who receive Auxílio Brasil take out the Caixa Tem loan?

In short, the answer is yes. Any beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil can apply for the loan through the Caixa Tem application. The only requirement besides being a micro-entrepreneur is to have your registration data updated. If you are interested, you must inform the destination of the money, how to open or invest in the business. READ MORE: What will the Auxílio Brasil loan look like? Know your risks too!As for individuals, the beneficiary must still undergo a credit analysis that can last up to 3 days. In addition, even if you get the credit, you continue to receive your Auxílio Brasil benefit normally.