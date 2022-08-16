Can I already hire the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

The law that extends the payroll loans for whoever receives the Brazil aid was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in July. The measure affects millions of families in poverty and extreme poverty, as the program currently serves around 20 million Brazilians.

However, payroll deduction credit is not yet available. For this to happen, the Ministry of Citizenship needs to publish a regulation detailing the rules for contracting this type of credit.

According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, this document will be released in the coming days, with the release of the consignment for Auxílio Brasil until the beginning of September. Meanwhile, the start of the operation continues without a scheduled date.

What is known so far?

In the document authorizing the concession, the assignable margin of 40% was defined. This means that the beneficiary of the program will be able to commit up to 40% of what it earns on borrowing, without considering the additional benefits.

Between August and December of this year, Auxílio Brasil pays a minimum monthly amount of R$ 600 per family. As of January, the level should return to R$ 400.

With the exception of this information, little is known about how the consignment for Auxílio Brasil will work. The modality is well known by INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners, but there is no guarantee that the rules adopted for the new group will be the same, including reduced interest rates.

release forecast

Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil were the only banks to signal that they will grant payroll-deductible loans, according to the Economic value. The first bank said it awaits regulation, while the second said it is still analyzing the possibility.

Other large institutions in the country, such as Itaú, Bradesco and Santander, have already announced that they will not adopt the modality. They claim that it can stimulate the indebtedness of the poorest families and worsen their situation of vulnerability.