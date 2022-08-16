Car thief asks victims to ‘donate’ bitcoin to stop

A thief in San Francisco, in the United States, gained notoriety for doing something different: in order not to steal the car in question, he puts a pamphlet on the model and asks the owner of the vehicle to give him money. According to the paper, the vehicle will be taken if the owner does not cooperate.

The reason for the theft and alleged extortion attempt by the thief is that he needs to pay his bills somehow.

“I don’t want to steal anymore! But I still have bills to pay. Can you help me, please?”, says the thief in the brochure, implying that he has been stealing vehicles lately. It even provides multiple payment options including Bitcoin and PayPal.

According to a local newspaper, some victims have already paid the thief. PayPal would have confirmed that the account mentioned in the flyer exists, but at the same time, the company also warned that any illegal activity would lead to a ban.

Already a bitcoin payment would be impossible to locate who is behind the scam. The police investigate the case.

