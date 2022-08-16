Carf analyzes case of R$ 3 billion on goodwill and profits abroad

Carf facade, in Brasilia. Credit: JOTA

The 1st Panel of the Superior Chamber of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) began to analyze a case that discusses the amortization of goodwill generated in operations with a vehicle company and profits abroad in case of a double taxation treaty. consulted by JOTAtax experts estimate that the updated value of the case exceeds R$ 3 billion.

The trial was interrupted after a request for a view by counselor Luis Henrique Marotti Toselli. Up to now, two votes against one not to allow the amortization of goodwill (against the taxpayer) and two votes to one not to tax profits earned abroad (in favor of the taxpayer) are added up.

Between 2008 and 2010, the taxpayer amortized the goodwill arising from a corporate restructuring using a vehicle company. In the notice of infraction, the inspection understood that the operation had no business purpose.

In relation to the subject of taxation of profits abroad, in the same period of the alleged violation of goodwill, the taxpayer excluded from the calculation basis of the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and social contribution on net income (CSLL) the profits of its subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Argentina. In the assessment, the inspection argues that such profits should be taxed in Brazil, pursuant to article 74 of Provisional Measure 2,158/01 and articles 25 and 26 of Law 9,249/95, which establish the taxation of profits earned abroad.

The case judged this Thursday (11/8), returned after a request for a view by counselor Edeli Bessa. Previously, the rapporteur of the case, then counselor André Mendes de Moura, had voted not to allow the amortization of the goodwill, agreeing, however, with the taxpayer in relation to the matter of profits abroad. The former councilor’s votes in both matters were counted in today’s judgment and, to maintain parity, councilor Fernando Brasil de Oliveira Pinto will no longer vote.

After the return of the first sight this Thursday, the director Edeli Bessa, who was appointed to report the vote of the former director, voted not to allow the amortization of the goodwill and the taxation of the profits of the subsidiaries abroad, according to article 74 of the MP, along with article 25 of Law No. 9,249.

The director Lívia De Carli Germano understood that the operation that generated the goodwill had a business purpose, since the vehicle company had other functions besides amortization. In view of the discussion, finally, counselor Luis Henrique Marotti Toselli asked for a view again, to analyze the factual issues of the case.