“Carolina Dieckmann is losing”; Jade Picon becomes a joke on the web after getting emotional about the transformation to Travessia

Climbing to play Chiara in Travessia, a substitute novel for Pantanal, Jade Picon underwent a transformation and adhered to the short strands. On Instagram Stories, the former BBB showed the result and did not hide her emotion. In the caption, the digital influencer exposed the meaning of the change.

“This transformation means so much to me, a movie played in my head and I got emotional“, he reported. In the video shared on the web, the sister of Leo Picon appeared with tears in her eyes. Shortly thereafter, the businesswoman’s name ended up on Twitter’s Trending Topics.

the ex-girlfriend of João Guilherme did not escape criticism and an internet user even made a montage with the song “Love by Grace”, which played in the classic scene of the character of Carolina Dieckmann shaving their hair in Family Ties. “Warrior. She cut two little fingers long from her hair to prove that, yes, she is 100% surrendered body and soul to the role.“, mocked a user of the social network.

“Carolina Dieckmann is losing“, joked another. “Carolina literally went bald and didn’t make all this swarm“, complained a third. However, several fans defended Jade. “You force a lot to attack the girl, she wrote that crying is for the beginning of a new phase, for what it represents and not for how much it cut“, reinforced the admirer. “Why do people judge so much? Pointing the finger, attacking, criticizing is easier, right?“, lamented one more.