Cauã Reymond poses with his daughter and Grazi Massafera sends a message

Cauã Reymond appears with his daughter and Grazi Massafera sends a message

The actor Cauã Reymond made a beautiful statement to her daughter. The artist made a point of recording the moment next to the only heiress, for now. Sofia is the daughter of the famous with the actress Thank you Massafera. After about six years of relationship, the two announced their separation months after the birth of their daughter.

Although the breakup has been shrouded in controversy, the ex-couple currently has a good relationship of friendship. Also, they share custody of Sofia.

At the moment, Cauã Reymond is married to the digital influencer Mariana Goldfarb. The two got married in a beautiful intimate ceremony in the countryside of Minas Gerais in 2019. The couple has already revealed that they have plans to increase their family and give Sofia siblings. Earlier this year, the artist told in an interview in which he said he always talks about the subject with his wife and said: “It will happen”.

On the last Sunday (14) in which Father’s Day was celebrated, the actor happily posed next to his heiress. Cauã appeared in his traditional ice bath (the famous one always shows immersion in an ice bath to relieve the pain of physical training and relieve stress).

In the outdoor inflatable pool of a beautiful garden with a sunny day, the heartthrob was accompanied by Sofia who posed smiling outside the super cold bath and giving daddy’s head massage. “The cold doesn’t come here. The heart is warm. Happy Father’s Day,” said the actor.

When publishing the image, Cauã Reymond received many congratulations from friends and fans. The photo with Sofia even got a comment from mom Grazi Massafera. The actress took the opportunity to wish her ex-partner: “Happy Father’s Day!”.

Among Internet users, the click only received praise. A follower declared: “So beautiful, my God”. Already a fan highlighted the girl’s resemblance to her mother: “What a miniature of Grazi”. While another netizen praised the relationship between Cauã and Sofia: “The most beautiful thing to see father and daughter with so much affection”.

