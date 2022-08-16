CBF releases VAR audio of Alemão’s offside in Inter’s disallowed goal | Brazilian series a

It was not the buttock, as suggested by Mano Menezes, that left Alexandre Alemão in an irregular position. The audio of Mauricio’s disallowed goal, released by the CBF on Monday afternoon, points out that the Inter striker had his shoulder ahead of Felipe Melo during the 3-0 victory over Fluminense.

Alemão is triggered by Gabriel. The image shows that Colorado is in the defensive court when he receives the ball, which would put him in a legal position. This is even mentioned in the conversation between the refereeing team.

– This one is in his field. It’s in the field of defense – says one of the members of the refereeing team and then amends it. – He’s got both feet behind him. The position there is nice. He’s behind. the tilt of the body doesn’t count, right?

“Body tilt counts,” says another rep.

1 of 1 VAR reviews Mauricio’s goal bid – Photo: Reproduction VAR reviews Mauricio’s goal bid – Photo: Reproduction

However, after analysis with the lines drawn, VAR catches shirt 35’s shoulder on top of the midfield line. In this context, ahead of Felipe Melo, the irregularity is marked before Alemão played for Mauricio to overcome Fábio.

– Ramon (Abatti, match referee), the athlete who scores is not offside. But, in the first move, in the middle of the field, he is in an offside position. He can confirm offside. factual decision. Exactly on the midfield line – says one of the video team members.

After the match, Mano Menezes commented on the move. The Inter coach valued the team’s attitude to build the score over the Cariocas, but criticized the VAR decision.

– Today (yesterday), we had for the first time an impediment of the buttocks. It’s the first time I’ve seen an impediment to savings. Our player had both legs planted in the defense field.

After the bid was annulled, Inter scored with Alemão and Carlos de Pena to confirm the score. Mano’s team returns to action next Monday, when they face Avai in Ressacada, in Florianópolis.

