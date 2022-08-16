CBF sets referees for the return of the quarterfinals

The CBF has defined the referees who will command the return matches of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, which take place between Wednesday (17) and Thursday (18). Raphael Claus and Wilton Pereira Sampaio, who will represent Brazil in the World Cup, will referee Athletico x Flamengo and Fluminense x Fortaleza, respectively.

Meanwhile, Braulio da Silva Machado, who commanded the most games (19) in the current edition of the Brasileirão this year, will command América-MG x São Paulo. In Itaquera, the arbitration of Corinthians x Atlético-GO will be in charge of Bruno Arleu de Araújo, who was elected the best Brazilian judge last year.

For the preparation for the games, the CBF concentrated all the refereeing teams scheduled for the games in Rio de Janeiro. The aim is to minimize errors, since, especially in Flamengo x Athletico, complaints were present in the first leg.

Check out the referees and assistants listed for each game below:

Atletico vs Flamengo

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistant 1: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP)

Assistant 2: Neuza Inês Back (Fifa/SP)

Fourth Referee: Lucas Paulo Torezin (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistant 1: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa/MG)

Assistant 2: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ)

Fourth Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Fluminense vs Fortaleza

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistant 1: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO)

Assistant 2: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

Fourth Referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

America-MG vs Sao Paulo

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistant 1: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC)

Assistant 2: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO)

Fourth Referee: Vinícius Gomes do Amaral (MG)

VAR: Adriano Milkczvski (PR)