Ceará probes six coaches in the market, but does not advance with the negotiations; see list – Play

the board of Ceará continues to look for a new coach after the dismissal of Marquinhos Santosdisconnected from the club with the defeat in the Clássico-Rei on Sunday (14), by the 2022 Series.

O Northeast Diary found that six professionals were consulted, but claimed other commitments. The list involves: Abel Braga (changed role and became manager), Ricardo Gomes (became an observer of the Brazilian team), Vanderlei Luxemburgo (declined due to personal situations), Odair Hellamann (records unresolved bureaucratic issues abroad), Sylvinho (wants to work in the USA) and Renato Gaucho (will only have a new job in 2023).

Thus, the search for a new commander continues, but the market is very difficult and the management tries to find a solution. One of the listed ones is the Paraguayan Gustavo Morínigo, ex-Coritiba. The alvinegra summit tries a quick definition to take advantage of the game-free week for work.

The cast received a day off this Monday (15th) and will perform again on Tuesday (16th), with training at the headquarters, in the CT of Porangabuçu, during the afternoon. The team returns to the field on Sunday (21), against RB Bragantino, at 6 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in São Paulo, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The big challenge is to recover the psychological aspect of the group, recently eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. In the 1st division, they haven’t won for four matches and dropped to 14th position, with 25 points, just two away from the relegation zone, triggering an alert.

The Paraguayan Gustavo Morínigo, 45, has been free in the market since his dismissal in Coritiba, on Sunday (14). With a victorious trajectory in Paraguay, he arrived at Coxa and had a good performance, with access to Série B (2021) and the title of the Campeonato Paranaense (2022). In all, there were 99 games, with 43 wins, 22 draws and 34 defeats – a 50.8% success rate.

It is worth mentioning that, at the time of Dorival Júnior’s departure, Ceará sounded out Morínigo, but was refused because the coach had a contract with the Paraná team. At the time, the club closed with Marquinhos Santos.

Farewell to Marquinhos Santos

Through an official note, coach Marquinhos Santos said goodbye to Ceará and thanked him for the support. “I would like to thank you for all the support during the period I was in charge of Ceará Sporting Club. We lived great moments that will be kept in my memory, especially in the beautiful parties promoted by the fans, with Castelão full”, he highlighted.

The professional was announced by the club in June 2022 to replace Dorival Júnior, who transferred to Flamengo. In the passage, he recorded 17 games, with six wins, five draws and six defeats – with a 45% success rate. The performance in Serie A was decisive for the exit.

