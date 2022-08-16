Check out the strategies of the manager that beat the Ibovespa in three funds in the 1st half of 2022

The year 2022 has been very volatile for the Ibovespa. Starting at 103,000 points, the main Brazilian stock market index rose to 121,000 points at the beginning of April. After reaching its peak, the index plummeted more than 20% and reached 96,000 points in mid-July.

Since then, the Ibovespa has returned to its upward trajectory and is now operating at around 110 thousand points. This high volatility of the index was driven by both a very challenging macro and micro scenario for investors.

In this scenario, many equity funds of renowned managers in the country are skating and have worse performances than the Ibovespa in the year.

Marcos Peixoto, Portfolio Manager of XP Asset, is an exception to this scenario and managed to have 3 funds under his management among the 10 best equity funds in the first half of 2022. According to him, his strategy to achieve this highlight was to anticipate the volatile scenario to 2022.

“The first hit was to be cautious at the end of last year. We anticipated the scenario, made cash and operated with caution”, said Peixoto in episode 158 of Stock Pickers.

In addition, the XP Asset manager emphasizes the importance of knowing how to choose assets well, controlling the relevance of the funds and being aware of the trade term. “I prefer to be a specialist in a few stocks to be able to operate them better”, says Peixoto.

main bets

According to Peixoto, the stocks that ensured a good performance of the funds in the first half were those of less volatile companies. “At the moment we are in less complex cases given the scenario, which I have fewer doubts about the company in the medium and long term. This is not the time to be on paper that can bend or fall 50%,” he says.

In this scenario, he highlights Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), Petrobras (PETR4), Minerva (BEEF3), BB Seguridade (BBSE3) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3). “It’s a year with several people responsible for our good performances”, points out Peixoto, emphasizing that these are also his main bets for the rest of the year.

From now on, the XP Asset manager points out that the scenario is still uncertain, mainly due to the elections. Despite this, he considers that the time is ripe to enter the stock market, as there are many good and cheap companies.

For him, waiting to pass the elections is not a good strategy. “I think it’s unlikely to see the stock falling 30% as we saw in the first half”, says Peixoto.

To take advantage of this scenario, XP Asset’s manager highlights some other stocks in his funds, such as: Gerdau (GGBR4), Eneva ([ativo=ENEV3), Hypera ([ativo=HYPE3]), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), PetroReconcavo ([ativo=RECV3), Lojas Renner ([ativo=LREN3]), Vivara (VIVA3), Ambipar (AMBP3) and Agrogalaxy (AGXY3).

For more details on Marcos Peixoto’s vision, XP Asset’s Portfolio manager, check out Stock Pickers episode 158.

