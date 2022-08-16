check out what the stars reveal for this Tuesday (16/8)

posted on 08/16/2022 05:54



the synthesis

Stardate: Mercury and Uranus in trine

You know from your own perception that you exist simultaneously in two dimensions, the inner and the outer, but you also know that as a result of contemporary materialist thinking you convince yourself that outer life is more real than inner life, and All your problems begin with this mistake, because you would not be able to know, desire or act if it were not for the equivalent reality of your subjective and objective presences.

It is the intercourse and interdependence between your soul, inner life, and your personality, outer life, that promote knowledge, desire, action, and if you manage to one day “find yourself”, you will obtain the magnificent experience of synthesizing these three operations. .

In this way you will discover Life and you will give yourself confidently to it.

















































ARIES (birth between 3/21 to 4/20)



Prefer to stick to what practical and concrete can be done today, because if you keep clinging to great ideas, but not very productive, you will end up wasting precious time and achieving few results. You choose.

TAURUS (birth between 4/21 to 5/20)

To get the results you want, start small, start by organizing paperwork, even if it has nothing to do with what you want. It is through the general order that your creativity will give the best results.

TWINS (birth between 5/21 to 6/20)

First of all, straighten up inside, because with emotions all mixed up and mixed up, it becomes more difficult to understand what is happening, let alone make the right decisions. It’s not difficult to straighten up.

CANCER (birth between 6/21 to 7/21)

Now you can expand the network of contacts and relationships that, for now, have potential, but that in the near future will become real opportunities to do very interesting things. In front of.

LION (birth between 7/22 to 8/22)

Go slowly, reject the temptation to take some shortcut that solves everything in one fell swoop, because that would be a superficial attempt to solve what is complex. This time, choose complication.

VIRGO (birth between 8/23 to 9/22)

Keep in mind today what you can do that is practical and concrete, even if it is small, because if you keep expanding your options too much, with your soul motivated by the enthusiasm of ideas, you will probably end up dispersing.

LIBRA (birth between 9/23 to 10/22)

Although there are no concrete signs that things are calming down and getting on the desirable track, you can still, if you want, experience some moments of serenity, of inner calm. It will pay off.

SCORPIO (birth between 9/23 to 11/21)

Take the time to settle accounts with people who are of real interest to you, and who have the potential to follow your steps in the future. Relationships need to be updated all the time. Do your part.

SAGITTARIUS (birth between 11/22 to 12/21)

It may not be possible to hit the big shot you envision, but at the same time there are smaller things, details, that are within your reach, and that, if managed wisely, will bring great results.

CAPRICORN (birth between 12/22 to 1/20)

There is only one way out to understand what happens, which is to perceive with your own senses each ingredient involved. Without perception, everything remains theory, subject to opinions and contradictions. And so.

AQUARIUS (birth between 1/21 to 2/19)

As long as there are old things and matters cluttering your walk between heaven and earth, it will be harder for your soul to realize how many new and interesting things are available for you to engage with.

PISCES (birth between 2/20 to 3/20)

Balance in relationships is ideal, but for that the people involved must always respect each other, no matter how intense their contradictory passions are. Balance.