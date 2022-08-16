China’s economy threatens the recovery of the Brazilian stock market – 08/15/2022

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

In recent weeks, the Brazilian stock market has been experiencing a strong recovery, which intensified after the 0.68% deflation in July. Here, the economy has shown signs of improvement, with the decline in inflation paving the way for the end of the interest rate hike, which has contributed to the good performance of the Ibovespa. Despite domestic optimism, the external scenario is still challenging, especially for Brazil’s main trading partner: China. The Chinese economy has been slowing down in recent years, a process that intensified after the coronavirus pandemic.