China’s economy threatens the recovery of the Brazilian stock market – 08/15/2022

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.
In recent weeks, the Brazilian stock market has been experiencing a strong recovery, which intensified after the 0.68% deflation in July. Here, the economy has shown signs of improvement, with the decline in inflation paving the way for the end of the interest rate hike, which has contributed to the good performance of the Ibovespa. Despite domestic optimism, the external scenario is still challenging, especially for Brazil’s main trading partner: China. The Chinese economy has been slowing down in recent years, a process that intensified after the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chinese real estate sector is going through an unprecedented crisis, and now other sectors of the country’s economy have started to show weaker results.
In addition to the real estate crisis, the Chinese government’s zero covid policy has contributed to the slowdown in activity in the country, as lockdowns have been implemented in important industrial and commercial zones in China.
In July, both China’s manufacturing and retail performed below expectations. Industrial production grew 3.8% year-on-year, while retail sales grew 2.7% in the same range.
The slowdown in activity in the Asian giant has caused the devaluation of a series of commodities in international markets, especially iron ore, which was traded at US$ 104.53 on the Dalian Stock Exchange this Monday (15).
In response to weaker-than-expected data, the Central Bank of China announced a 10 basis points cut in the benchmark interest rate to 2.75%.
With iron ore and oil falling, this Monday’s (15th) trading session today promises to be challenging for the Brazilian stock exchange, which closed up 2.77% on Friday (12th), at 112,764 points.
Read on ‘Investigando o Mercado’ (exclusively for UOL subscribers, who have full access to UOL Investimentos content): information on JBS’s results in the second quarter of 2022.
A hug,
Rafael Bevilacqua
Levante’s Chief Strategist and Founding Partner
**********
IN THE NEWSLETTER INVESTIMENTOS
The Investimentos newsletter explains whether buying a car or real estate can be considered an investment and what needs to be evaluated before making these decisions. To register and receive the weekly newsletter, click here.
We want to hear from you
Do you have any questions or suggestions about investments? Send your question to [email protected]