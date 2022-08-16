Ciro confuses interview on Roda Viva with chat on friend podcast

“Roda Viva” with Ciro Gomes (PDT) this Monday (15), the eve of the official start of the 2022 election campaign, anticipated a problem that we will witness in the next six weeks. The traditional media’s interest in listening to candidates for executive positions will run up against politicians’ unwillingness to be questioned.

Since the beginning of the interview on TV Cultura, Ciro was uncomfortable with questions and counterpoints made by journalists. He sounded irritated, assuming the interviewers weren’t willing to listen to him, which didn’t turn out to be true. He complained of interruptions, but they only occurred after very long speeches, which characterized more electoral speech than answers to questions.

On more than one occasion, he was rude to his interviewers, correcting or commenting on questions. Pedantic and irritated, he addressed Flávio Costa in English: “Read my lips”. He complained to presenter Vera Magalhães about “hostility” when, in fact, he was being hostile.

At the time of the disastrous “Roda Viva” with Manuela D’Ávila, in 2018, I wrote about how the then pre-candidate for the presidency by PC do B was disrespected, interrupted more than 40 times and the target of prejudice. The then presenter Ricardo Lessa insisted seven (7) times to know his opinion about Josef Stalin (1879-1953) and Stalinism.

Nothing like that happened on “Roda Viva” with Ciro Gomes. I think he expected a reception like those offered by some popular podcasts, where the interviewers just raise the ball and give room for long answers, without any counterpoint, and still shower the interviewee with praise and pats on the back. What happened was an attempt at an interview, with prepared journalists, good questions and the healthy habit of replicating the interviewee.