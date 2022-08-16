Ciro Gomes discusses live with journalist on ‘Roda Viva’; watch







Ciro Gomes Photo: Leonardo Benassatto / Reuters

Ciro Gomespresidential candidate for the PDT, chatted live with Vera Guimarães, anchor of the talk show Live Wheeland other journalists who participated in the attraction this Monday, 15.

The presidential candidate was irritated when he was interrupted with questions and considerations from the bench of journalists and argued in the middle of the program.

“Candidate, I need to interrupt you because otherwise it becomes a speech and is an interview”, pointed out Vera. “It’s not speech, no, it’s an objective answer to a person who didn’t hear what I said to the other”, answered Ciro. The journalist quoted also said: “I heard [a pergunta]”.

Is it possible to end the secret budget alone? Ciro Gomes responds in #RodaViva.#CiroNoRodaViva @cirogomes pic.twitter.com/tlfuWxOPTS — Roda Viva (@rodaviva) August 16, 2022

Ciro also came to interrupt the anchor and questioned why – according to him – he was being harassed in the interview. “It’s not hostility, sir, who was hostile to me, I tried to interrupt you twice and you didn’t allow it,” replied the journalist.

“It interrupts me every time I make a complex answer, please don’t interrupt me, make a sign that I stop”, followed Ciro. “It’s impossible not to interrupt, candidate, we only have two hours [de programa]’, replied Vera. The presidential candidate then agreed, but still seemed annoyed by the situation.

Criticism of Bolsonaro and Lula

In the interview, Ciro Gomes criticized both the current president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and his biggest opponent, former president Lula (PT).

For the PDT candidate, Bolsonaro goes to jail if he doesn’t get re-elected. “He will be arrested because he is a criminal”, said the pedestrian during the program.

In his opinion, the motivation for the arrest of the Chief Executive would be mainly in the government’s performance during the covid-19 pandemic. “Denialism, overpricing, robbery, put Brazil at the end of the vaccine line, fight with Doria about vaccine, killed our people,” he said.

Ciro also spoke during the program about an agenda dear to Bolsonarism: the armament of the population. The pedestrian promised to allow people to use guns in the countryside. “In rural areas, inside the home, I consider it reasonable because there is no 190 to call. The exercise of self-defense, unfortunately, is an imperative for isolated populations in rural bases”, he pondered.

The candidate said, however, that he will revoke all Bolsonaro decrees that allow the possession and possession of weapons in urban environments. “A weapon on the street will only be exclusive to the police. He walked on the street (with a weapon), he will be apprehended”, she pointed out.

About Lula, Ciro said that the former president will be the “biggest electoral fraud on the planet” elected case. The pedetista criticized the former ally for feeding the “expectation of picanha and beer” in the population and the speech of fighting fascism, to the detriment of the debate in the campaign about the economic and social crisis that Brazil is going through.

“The deepening of hatred is producing the greatest electoral fraud in Brazilian history. If I cannot save Brazil from this hateful polarization, if Lula is elected with the expectation of steak and beer that he is letting go, as if the task of the elite that is with him saying that the problem is to defeat fascism, the next day, it will be the biggest electoral fraud on planet Earth”.

Ciro also said that his candidacy “is not easy, but necessary”. “Bolsonaro and Lula are two corrupterstwo corruptors and we are not seeing this because the population’s despair is so great and the elite’s cynical feeling that they think that corruption is natural”, he attacked.

With criticism of the clash between Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the maintenance of Auxilio Brasil, Ciro said that he intends to “end this political naughtiness” and transform his proposal for a minimum income program into a constitutional right.

“I’m going to put an end to this political prank, which I know closely, of humiliating our people on the eve of each election, or threatening to do or doing the leftovers”, said the candidate.

According to Ciro, the program called Universal Minimum Income Eduardo Suplicy, foreseen in his government plan, will be one of the “three legs of the new social security model”, therefore, “free from being of any party”.

* With information from Estadão Content